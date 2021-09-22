Bitcoin could reach the value of 1 million dollars thanks to its enormous circulation

The official launch of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador began last week, but adoption is also looming on the horizon in other countries, such as Ukraine and Laos. But it’s not just the nations that hoard it. MicroStrategy CEO and bitcoin messiah Michael Saylor announced Monday that the company acquired an additional 5,050 BTC, bringing the company’s total holdings to 114,042 BTC purchased at an average price of $ 27,713 per bitcoin.

Also on Monday, Professor Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe’s finance minister, said the country will explore the adoption of bitcoin in order to reduce remittance costs and stabilize the national economy, which has been devastated over the past two decades. Finally, Brevan Howard, an 11.4 billion dollar hedge fund, became the latest financial institution to start a bitcoin division.

Credit: Pixabay

Bitcoin is slowly approaching its 12th birthday. Over the years, bitcoin has gone from a niche internet currency that was next to useless to a five-digit digital currency and now looks poised to become the global reserve currency, kicking financial tyrants and making the norm around the world. world of near-instant and convenient payments.

Bitcoin is therefore slowly starting to become (if not the) global currency. Each week, another billionaire or billion dollar investment fund welcomes bitcoin with open arms. Every week a politician somewhere signals interest in exploring bitcoin in their country. Bitcoin is starting to take over. It is no longer a question of “if” another country will adopt bitcoin as legal tender, but rather “when” it will adopt it.