BITCOIN could REACH value of 80 THOUSAND DOLLARS this YEAR according to economic analysts

Currently the cryptocurrencies have had extremely volatile movements in recent months, the war movement between Russia and Ukraine was one of the last triggers that made it possible for Bitcoin (BTC) will overcome its bad streak at the end of the year and the first quarter of 2022, managing to reach for several days the $50 thousand dollars per unit.

However, in this last week, the value of the cryptocurrency Reina has lost said floor and today it woke up below 40 thousand dollars each unit, although it seems like a bad sign, we must not forget that cryptocurrencies are characterized by having an extremely volatile value and according to economic analysts from Finder.com they think that Bitcoin is poised to top $80,000 and hit a new all-time high this yearAccording to the latest report on price predictions from Bitcoin.

35 Cryptocurrency Specialists Believe Bitcoin Will Top $80k This Year

The prediction study Findercollects the opinion of 35 specialists in financial technology and cryptocurrencies, who consensually believe that Bitcoin will peak at $81,680 on average in 2022 before falling to $65,185 at the end of the year.

What are the main reasons for Bitcoin to rise in price?

In the press release of Finderemphasize that the CEO of Morpher, Martin Fröhler, gave one of the most bullish predictions for the end of 2022 and says that:

“Political uncertainty, inflation, and a growing desire to own assets not controlled by the government will drive bitcoin to new all-time highs.”

On the other hand, CoinJar CEO Asher Tan gives a more conservative prediction. Tan predicts that BTC will peak at $60,000 before falling slightly to $56,000 later in the year.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty about Bitcoin’s near-term prospects. Given the macroeconomic headwinds, I wouldn’t be surprised to see bitcoin spend the entire year hovering between $30-60k – the kind of conditions that are dire for traders, but rewarding for accumulators with a multi-year time frame.”

Pessimistic scenario for the future of Bitcoin

Despite the big jump expected by analysts, more than 50% of the Finder panel, including Thomson Reuters technologist and futurist Joseph Raczynski, believe that Bitcoin will end up being surpassed as the most popular cryptocurrency by some more advanced blockchain.

“Bitcoin is a one-trick horse. For now it just serves as another currency, akin to the dollar, euro or pound. Other blockchains that serve a variety of purposes will likely have a chance to take the throne.”

According to Raczynski, it is probably ethereum the new and definitive cryptocurrency reigns.

“It can serve as money, but it has created a platform to tokenize all assets and create a massive internet of value platform. This is much bigger than BTC potentially”.

With information from Finder.com

