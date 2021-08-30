Bitcoin Could Return to $ 50,000 Ahead of Friday’s U.S. Employment Report From CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin could return to $ 50,000 ahead of Friday’s US employment report

Strong selling pressure in the US dollar market at the end of last week helped (BTC) break above $ 49,000. However, the price of BTC has failed to continue its climb beyond the all-important psychological resistance at $ 50,000, as investors remain cautious about the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

Bitcoin plots a correction after hitting a weekly high of $ 49,667. Source: TradingView.com Fed chairman Jerome Powell offered a slightly dovish outlook during his annual Jackson Hole speech on Friday, without hinting at when the central bank will begin to relax its asset purchase program from 120 billion dollars a month.

Powell indicated that they will begin tapering around the end of 2021, but admitted that the rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 could prompt the Fed to change plans.

