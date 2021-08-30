Bitcoin could return to $ 50,000 ahead of Friday’s US employment report

Strong selling pressure in the US dollar market at the end of last week helped Bitcoin (BTC) rise above $ 49,000. However, the price of BTC has failed to continue its climb beyond the all-important psychological resistance at $ 50,000, as investors remain cautious about the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

Bitcoin plots a correction after hitting a weekly high of $ 49,667. Source: TradingView.com

Fed chairman Jerome Powell offered a slightly dovish perspective during his speech at the annual Jackson Hole summit on Friday, but did not mention when the central bank will begin to relax its $ 120 billion asset purchase program. per month.

Powell indicated that they will begin tapering around the end of 2021, but admitted that the rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 could prompt the Fed to change plans.

“We will carefully evaluate new data and evolving risks,” he said.

“The timing and pace of tapering shouldn’t be taken as a direct signal about the timing of an interest rate hike.”

Meanwhile, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), considered by the Fed as the benchmark for measuring inflation, remained unchanged at 3.6%, around 1, 6% above the target designated by the central bank.

Factors to consider this week

The first half of the week does not feature major macroeconomic events that could directly or indirectly affect Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market.

On September 1, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute will reveal private sector employment data for August. Additionally, investors will monitor the ISM Manufacturing PMI for the Prices Paid component. In this way, they could assess price pressures in the manufacturing sector to drive inflation.

Non-farm Payroll (NFP) data on Friday is expected to show that the US economy added 763,000 jobs in August, about 19% down from 943,000 in July. As a result, a disappointing employment report could postpone the Fed’s decision to taper its asset purchase program and help support the price of risky assets, including Bitcoin.

Technical setup

Technically, Bitcoin remains in a short-term uptrend channel, hinting at a contraction towards the lower trend line (close to $ 47,000) for a potential pullback towards the upper bound (above $ 50,000). .

Bitcoin 4-hour chart depicting the ascending channel. Source: TradingView.com

An extended sell-off below the channel’s lower support could expose BTC / USD to the risk of a collapse to the 200 exponential moving average on the 4-hour (yellow) chart near $ 44,600.

The bearish target appears closer to what is visible on the weekly chart.

Bitcoin weekly chart. Source: TradingView.com

Following its 75.36% rally, BTC / USD tested the 0.786 (around $ 50,779) Fibonacci retracement line. Hence, an extended correction from this resistance places Bitcoin’s next bearish target at the 0.618 Fib line (around $ 43,886).

Conversely, a neutral RSI (below 70) could help the bulls regain $ 50,000 for a positive breakout, aiming for levels close to $ 60,000 as the next target.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.