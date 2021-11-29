Bitcoin could rewrite the history of Ukraine

“The idea is to become one of the largest jurisdictions in the world for cryptocurrencies, we believe that this sector is the future and that it can give a boost to our economy“. This is the goal that Alexander Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, hopes forUkraine. And many believe that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may prove to be a real opportunity for a boost in the country’s economy. However, what one hopes for is not always the best way.

Bitcoin could write a new chapter for Ukraine

Let’s face it outside the teeth. L’Ukraine hasn’t shone for honesty and order all these years. That’s why, according to the The New York Times, the one of Bitcoin and some cryptocurrencies could turn into a big one chance redemption for the country. A sort of new confidence on the part of those who could decide to invest by pushing the development of crypto right there. The very famous US newspaper has in fact written about:

“Ukrainians are among the most frequent users of cryptocurrencies in the world. In fact, the volume of transactions daily cryptocurrency transactions, which is approximately $ 150 million, exceeds that of day-to-day legal currency transactions. The hope is to be able to do a giant reset and rewrite a story of chaos and dishonesty that has overshadowed the country since its independence in 1991.“.

However, a problem remains

As we said at the beginning, however, it is not all crypto what glitters. Unfortunately, in fact, things are always more complicated than they may initially seem and, despite the great enthusiasm of the young Deputy Minister Bornyakov, everything could turn out to be a bubble. In fact, according to the The New York Times, the success of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general in Ukraine is due to a number of factors: