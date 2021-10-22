News

Bitcoin could tackle economic inequalities in the US

A recent CNBC report showed wealthier Americans got even richer during the Covid-19 pandemic, breaking a record by owning 89% of US shares. Meanwhile, the shares held by the other 90% of Americans actually dropped from 12% to 11%.

The other numbers that have risen in the United States during the pandemic are the Poverty Index and Inflation. The inequality gap goes beyond the commercial market, as demonstrated by the World Economic Forum last September: by June 2021, employment for low-wage workers had fallen by 21% from January 2020 levels, while employment for high-income workers had earned 9.6%.

Credit: Photo by David McBee from Pexels

In this scenario where wealth and poverty are flourishing at the same time and stocks represent 70% of wealth gains since the start of the pandemic, it is questionable whether the growth of bitcoin could help social mobility, thanks to the possibility it represents. for the middle class, to possess assets of great potential.

Last year, Americans benefited from bitcoin, earning around $ 4 billion from it. Although it is a figure lower than the profit generated for example by the less accessible stock market, the latter has been around for centuries and within it the inequalities have only strengthened, while bitcoin is still young and has already become important for the middle class.

For those whose very few chances of income and economic growth keep them entangled in poverty, the stories of middle and lower class Bitcoin users around the world represent a new scene that could help diversify the economy. Traditional banking industries and employment do not benefit those who have difficulty obtaining common requests such as a residential address. Since owning and investing in cryptocurrencies lacks these barriers, their growing acceptance can potentially counter the inequality gap that the stock market has only helped to grow.

