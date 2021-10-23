News

Bitcoin crashes -87% to around $ 8,000 on the Binance platform due to a bug. CEO Zhao expects volatility spikes

Posted on
Bitcoin briefly plummeted to around $ 8,200 yesterday, or -87%, but only on the Binance US trading platform. The number one cryptocurrency in the world, returning from the all-time highs reached this week following the launch of the first US Bitcoin ETF, was traveling around $ 65,800 when the price on the Binance US platform plummeted to around $ 8,000 as reported by Cointelegraph.

In an email to Insider, the company stated that “one of our institutional traders indicated that they had a bug in their trading algorithm, which appears to have caused the sell-off. We are continuing to investigate the event, but we understand from the trader that they have now fixed their bug and that the problem seems to have been fixed ”.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter that he “expects very high volatility in #crypto in the coming months”.

Bitcoin’s value hit new all-time highs at $ 66,974 dollars in the week on Tuesday’s debut of the first US ETF that hit record trades on day one. Since the beginning of the year, the prices have reached + 120%. Today bitcoin retraces to the $ 63,000 area.

JP Morgan believes it unlikely that the BITO (Bitcoin ETF landed on NYSE) will trigger a new phase of a significant amount of fresh capital pouring into Bitcoin – JPM strategists wrote referring to the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF – We believe that the perception of Bitcoin as a better inflation hedge than gold is the main reason for this rise, as it has been underway since September a transfer of funds from gold ETFs to funds investing in Bitcoin ”.

