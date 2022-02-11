Bitcoin crashing, does El Salvador’s bet pay off? Here are the possible losses

While the decline of Bitcoin and Ethereum seems for many still far from its end in a downsizing path that has had repercussions on the whole market, it is time to analyze the situation in El Salvadorthe first country to approve BTC as a real currency.

The Central American country, in fact, in the second half of 2021 enthusiastically embraced blockchain technology, including mining from geothermal energy and high-profile investments.

President Bukele’s dream, however, it is not immune to the more or less physiological declines in the market. In this context, with BTC hitting lows not seen in over six months, what are El Salvador’s state reserves?

Well, according to the calculations of Crypto Briefing, based on what we actually know about President Bukele’s movements, at present the country would have a reserve of 1801 BTC, purchased in various tranches at a total cost of approximately 88 million dollars. Considering the current prices, with a single token trading at $ 35260, the coffers of El Salvador would have a loss of 29%with a total portfolio value of approximately $ 63 million.

All this would take on a definitive character if the President decided to sell the reserves, but in such a volatile market, for a country that plans long-term deposits, to speak of “losses” would be inappropriate.

The latest purchase, however, dates back to a few days ago, when the President of El Salvador announced the purchase of other BTCs, the cheapest ever in its history.