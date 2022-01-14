Bitcoin: Crypto boom in Turkey! But Erdoğan threatens the ban

Problems related to Turkish currency, the Lira, and its collapse in the markets pushed the country in the direction of cryptocurrencies, with the result that, according to analysts of Chainalysis blockchain, crypto trading volumes have risen to nearly $ 2 billion across three different exchanges. Of course, nothing compared to the more than 70 billion that the Lira still moves, but a very important step, both practical and political, destined to have its weight in the future of digital currencies.

According to a recent article that appeared in The Wall Street Journal last January 12 and written by Caitlin Ostroff and Jared Malsin, an accomplice of this push of the country towards cryptocurrency is the volatility of the state currency, which has lost 40% of its value against the US dollar since September.

Always following our main source, the WSJ, by now Istanbul, which if it is not the capital of the country is still the largest city, is teeming with exchange shops that they exchange Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies. It seems that the operation also has a certain relevance in terms of marketing with advertising billboards scattered on public transport and even in one of the city’s airports, which pushes to carry out exchanges in cryptocurrency.

The WSJ, who seems to have a source who has seen things in person, reports of Bitcoin trading shops popping up like wildfire in the alleys of the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul.

Bitcoin? No, in Turkey the Tether stablecoin is preferred!

It is not the Turkish people who attract the attention of the Turkish people Bitcoin, but it is above all Tether which is a stablecoin linked to dollar values.

For newbies one stablecoin is a full-fledged cryptocurrency from a technological point of view, only, unlike Bitcoin, is it linked to the market trends of a fiat currency specific, in the case of Tether it is the US dollar.

These currencies tend to represent the advantages of cryptocurrencies, but by nature they are less prone to volatility, this explains what pushed Turkey towards these specific currencies.

To understand the trading levels in Turkey, the first currency is the Lira, it follows Tether and only after Euro and Dollar.

There Turkish lira has indeed demonstrated a tendency to volatility in the markets, that is, a drastic collapse, losing 40% against the US currency in a few months. These are the data starting from September, that is, in the period in which Bitcoins shot above the dollars.

Erdoğan vs Federal Reserve: What is the Crypto-boom in Turkey due to?

According to financial market experts and the authors of the WSJ, the volatility of the Turkish lira and the new forces, which push citizens towards Bitcoin and stablecoin, are due to the financial policy of Erdoğan which has continuously reduced interest rates by driving up inflation.

That is exactly the opposite of how he plans to move there Federal Reserve (Fed), that is the US central bank, which instead announced a few days ago that it would raised interest rates to fight dollar inflation, with the consequence of causing an immediate collapse of cryptocurrencies on the market.

It must be said, however, that after the recent collapse the Turkish Lira seems to have stabilized, however after the downward peak it is plausible that the citizens, considering the stablecoin linked to stronger currencies, such as the dollar and euro, consider them a safer world than the Turkish Lira, as well as Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the classic sense of the term.

In any case, if we analyze the situation as a whole, it seems that cryptocurrencies are finding ground especially in the parts of the world that are most affected by the global crisis, think of El Salvador, because in them they see a more stable and profitable source of investment than precious metals and traditional currencies, which speaks volumes about the state of the world economy today.

The YouTube video edited by Bloomberg Quicktake illustrates how the choice of Fed to raise interest rates affect the world of cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin, Fiat currencies and stablecoins. What are the benefits of Tether?

Returning to Turkey, the fact that the Lira is now seen as an unreliable currency shows its symptoms not only in the boom in the crypto world, but also in the fact that two thirds of investments in the nation they are in foreign currency.

The concept underlying this fear is simple and derives from the very functioning of gods financial markets, because the banks in which the foreign currencies are physically deposited have lent them to the central bank in order to intervene on the financial markets and control the inflation of the Lira, but without succeeding. Put simply, if all investors decided to withdraw their money at the time, there would be absolutely no currency available.

The real fear of investors is that the Government may oblige those who have deposits in foreign currency to convert them into Lire.

This is a scenario in which stablecoins such as Tether are a perfect investment, because the Turkish government has no power over them and with respect to Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co., being related to inflation of strong currencies such as the dollar or euro, are not subject to the same volatility, that is, they present less risk even if less gains.

Erdogan plans restrictions on the use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

The most relevant thing in this story is that as Turkey moves towards cryptocurrencies autonomously and naturally, in reality Erdoğan at least verbally plans to ban digital currencies in the country, with an announcement that last year threw Turkish investors into panic in crypto.

Although in this sense it seems that the government itself is retracing its steps since it was promised shortly the introduction of a law that regulates the exchange in cryptocurrencies, without abolishing it.

By leaving the markets and entering the field of legislation and politics, Erdoğan announced his intention to make it illegal in Turkey not to own cryptocurrencies, but to make payments with them.

However, in reality, the subsequent revelations of the governor of the Turkish central bank, confirm a law being drafted, but which only intends to regulate the use of cryptocurrencies e do not forbid them.

In any case, as reported by many international newspapers including Coindesk, Erdoğan at the end of the year he announced that the law was written and ready to be presented in Parliament, so we will soon discover news on the matter.

Bitcoin is the state currency in El Salvador, amidst enthusiasm and skepticism

But if Erdoğan and the Federal Reserve try to fight Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, the first with restrictive laws and the second by raising interest rates, in El Salvador instead, after decades of economy linked to the dollar, the official currency becomes Bitcoin, with Crypto-ATM scattered in the streets and entire geothermal power plants to fuel the activity of meaning. Finally, the next issue of Bitcoin Bond (Volcano Bond) in February.

If the whole operation is welcomed by Bitcoin Bulls, i.e. the main private investors in cryptocurrencies, interested above all in the huge capital flowing into the market, unlike many, especially in the financial analysts sector, view the maneuver with skepticism because it comes from a country with an economy that is unstable in itself. .

According to the evaluation of Bloomberg, financial magazine, until now actually Bukele, the Salvadoran president would only lose the citizens’ money. At the moment he owns 1,319 BTC, as he himself stated, purchased at an average price of $ 51,056 per unit, that is, for a total cost of about 70 million dollars.

The problem is that Bitcoins have since collapsed leading to El Salvador a hefty loss, given that he now holds less than $ 60 million in BTC after the recent peak to the downside.

If this volatility of the Bitcoin is seen as a characteristic of cryptocurrencies in this phase of their existence, destined to disappear when the market is more solid, the choice of investing exclusively in cryptocurrency by a country with an economy like El Salvador is likely to have dire repercussions, even if it comes to short-term losses.