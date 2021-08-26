Bitcoin still under the lens after the recovery trend of recent weeks, which brought the currency back to the $ 50,000 area, and then retraced slightly below. A survey (the Crypto Hedge Fund Report 2021) conducted in the first quarter by PwC, Elwood and AIMA revealed that crypto funds believe in Bitcoin settling in the range $ 50,000-100,000 before the end of the year.

Bitcoin, crypto funds believe in rally up to $ 100,000

In detail, from what we read in report, the data “show that managers remain bullish on Bitcoin. At the time of the close of our survey, the price of Bitcoin was hovering around $ 59,000, and all but one respondent expected a higher value, with the median expected price of $ 100,000.“.

It’s still,”most forecasts were between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000 (65%), with another 21% predicting that prices would rise between $ 100,000 and $ 150,000“, while in terms of market capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency segment, 63% of hedge funds focused on a market cap between 2,000 and 5,000 billion, 21% between 1,000 and 2,000 and 11% between 5,000 and 10,000.

Institutional adoption is the driver of cryptocurrencies

To fuel the bullish sentiment are above all the decisions matured by big cap, see also the latest openings of Visa and PayPal. “A possible inflow of institutional capital will also push Bitcoin’s market capitalization to new heights», Reads the report. “The market capitalization of this asset has previously captured the attention of the financial world, surpassing the valuation of traditional financial institutions such as major banks. Such developments have led Bitcoin to remain resilient“.