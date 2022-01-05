Bitcoin custodian CheckSig closes a 1.5 million euro round. The Rock Trading, Par-Tec, Intesi and a group of business angels underwrite it

CheckSig, an Italian company active on bitcoin and cryptoassets, also tailored to the needs of wealthy individuals and institutional investors, last December closed a round of 1.5 million euros, achieving a post-money valuation of 20 million (see here the note of the company and here the press release of the consultants). The shareholder structure of the company today sees among the shareholders The Rock Trading (the longest running, 10 years in business, bitcoin exchange in the world), Par-Tec (system integrator protagonist of the Italian open source scene), Intesi Group (among the Italian leaders in digital signature), and a parterre of entrepreneurs and business angels with relevant experience in financial services and strategic consulting. The corporate aspects of the transaction were followed by the corporate team of SZA Studio Legale.

CheckSig, born in October 2019 in Milan as a spin-off of the think tank Digital Gold Institute, has the mission of making access to the crypto world simple and secure for private customers and institutional investors. With its personalized assistance service, today it accompanies hundreds of HNWIs and companies, both in Italy and abroad, providing them with trading services, flexible custody accounts, tax assistance, management of generational change, consultancy and training. The security of the funds in custody is guaranteed by a public protocol based on a multi-signature solution (11 security keys) with three authorization levels, which allows customers and auditors to be sure of the integrity of the assets held at any time. And all this with the utmost regulatory seriousness, which allows the company to be the only Italian crypto company with insurance coverage (provided by the Cattolica Assicurazioni Group) and independent external audits (carried out by Deloitte, a world leader in consulting and auditing services, who provided the company with SOC1 and SOC2 certificates). CheckSig’s management team includes the CEO Ferdinando M. Ametrano (professor of bitcoin technology in various Italian universities and already head of blockchain and virtual currencies in Intesa Sanpaolo), Paolo Mazzocchi (director of the Digital Gold Institute, with experience in Deloitte), And Michele Mandelli (with experience in Boston Consulting Group And MonitorDeloitte).

Ametrano said: “2022 will be a key year for the adoption of digital assets by the traditional financial world. CheckSig is uniquely positioned on the market both for its custody technology solutions and for the regulatory and insurance guarantees it can provide to its interlocutors. At the same time, we are also seeing an important traction in our B2C services, also thanks to strategic agreements with exchanges and financial advisory networks. This increase will allow us to accelerate our growth in Italy and Europe, to further strengthen our range of services, and to give all our customers an even more personalized and complete service. “

The objectives of the CheckSig round include internationalization, the extension of its proprietary custody platform to the Ether world, and the expansion of current multicoin brokerage solutions for institutional counterparties. The company is part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem Digital Rock Holding, which also includes:

tinkl.it, the first bitcoin payment processor in Italy that allows merchants to accept payments in this cryptocurrency; OneDime, a company that aims to cover all the needs of the investee companies in the IT sector; Cryptovalues, the European consortium committed to promoting culture linked to the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem; The aforementioned The Rock Trading,

The latter is the main Italian platform for the trading of cryptocurrencies or tokens. On 30 September 2019 it was listed on The Rock Trading on SEED token from SEED Venture (startup financing platform based on blockchain technology), with which investors can finance the start-up baskets of incubators (see other article by BeBeez).

Digital Rock Holding in July 2020 had launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on the portal Opstart (see other article by BeBeez). The campaign, which ended at the end of the following September, has picked up over 1 million euros, compared to a pre-money value of 13.5 million (see Money). The funds raised were used to encourage the development and European expansion of Digital Rock Holding.