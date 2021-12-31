Bitcoin defends $ 48,000 and confirms a 60% gain since the beginning of the year

On December 31, Bitcoin (BTC) returned some of its recent gains prior to the last trading session of 2021 on Wall Street.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin has recorded a 60% gain from the beginning of the year

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD is hovering around $ 48,000, just hours after hitting a local high of $ 48,550.

The spike followed the December expiry of Bitcoin options, the largest date ever on the options calendar at nearly $ 6 billion. In the hours leading up to the event, the large US exchange Coinbase Pro recorded significant buying activity.

With stocks to the upside in Asian markets, all eyes are on the potential for an eventual surge against the backdrop of inflation concerns in 2022.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 hit its 70th all-time high of the year at 4,806 points, but next year could prove very different for equities thanks to the Federal Reserve. According to Jim Paulsen, Leuthold Group’s chief investment strategist, the future is bright for at least the first half of the year.

“Many think we could give back some of the rally early in the new year,”He explained to Bloomberg.

“It could happen, but I believe we will exceed 5,000 during the first half of the year driven by the enthusiasm of a potential evolution of Covid from pandemic to epidemic, and the realization that inflation is settling.”

BTC / USD looks set to end the year around $ 19,000 higher than its starting position. Widening the view, Scott Melker, a well-known trader and podcaster known as Wolf of all Streets, commented that the long-term scenario for Bitcoin speaks for itself.

“Do you want to broaden your view and feel bullish? Take a look at the BTC annual chart. Up Only,” he has declared Friday on Twitter.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) monthly chart. Source: TradingView

At least $ 100,000 by December 2022

PlanB, an analyst known for its increasingly controversial Bitcoin stock-to-flow models, is also celebrating.

Reflecting on the past year, he pointed out that in 2021 Bitcoin gained 60% in terms of USD, compared to 27% of shares and -4% of gold.

While not far from the levels it hoped for, BTC / USD remains within the allowable deviation from stock-to-flow, and therefore is on track to reach the expected average price of $ 100,000 by 2024.

As a poll realized a few days with almost 180,000 responses, most of the participants believe that, in a year, Bitcoin will be between $ 100,000 and $ 200,000.