Bitcoin deflates and spreads to the rest of the cryptocurrencies: why doesn’t it take off?

The expectation of investors is in two possibilities: either these US$46,000 anticipate a bull run in the short term or, in the event that it loses this support, it would return to US$40,000. For its part, Ethereum remains below $4,500.

This Monday, the cryptocurrency market operates with disparity, with rises led by Terra (+2.2%); and falls led by Solana (-4%), and Avalance (-3.1%).

Technical analysis indicates, on the other hand, that the correction from the highs of the year fit for the moment absolutely within the normal parameters. “In fact, it is a simple return to the new support zone, before resistance”, comments José María Rodríguez, an analyst at Bolsamanía. For the expert, after having relapsed into the new support of US$45,000 (the upper part of the symmetrical triangle), before resistance and now support, “if we believe the figure, the truth is that from here and with its corrections Against the trend, this should straighten the course towards $60,000 and above (the theoretical minimum projection of the triangle).”

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, followed a similar pattern, pulling back and then regaining ground to jump above the $3,550 level, up around 3% over the past few days.

The major altcoins had a mixed performance, as some rose and some dipped slightly. The Meme coin, DOGE, is up around 5%. DOGE’s alternative, SHIB, rose more modestly.

Cryptocurrency gains at the end of the weekend slightly deviated from the performance of major stock markets on Friday, who did nothing more than maintain the terrain of the previous day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 both fell slightly as investors appeared to brace for the US Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world to continue to pursue more aggressive monetary policies.

Low interest rates and central bank stimulus, which can bring the economy out of its slumber, push asset prices higher. But when inflation rises and the economy overheats, central banks change policies, often leading to more volatility in the markets.

Meanwhile, the macroeconomic environment remained as unstable as it has been since Russia invaded Ukraine five weeks ago.

