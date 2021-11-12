Bitcoin derivatives markets ‘healthier’ than in the first quarter, research reveals

Bitcoin (BTC) eliminated overly leveraged traders this week: new data suggests that the market is currently healthier than it was at the beginning of the year.

Highlighting some key points of its weekly newsletter, the analytics company Arcane Research showed how aligned futures markets became in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The latest downturn has made the market healthier

On Wednesday, BTC’s sudden correction took traders with large long levers by surprise, so much so that some began to question the true strength of the market.

However, this is a completely unjustified sentiment, the data suggest, as derivatives markets appear structurally much more solid than they were in April, when BTC first hit its then all-time high of $ 64,900.

Arcane bases its analysis on a parameter known as the “futures’ basis,” which is the difference between the spot and futures price of Bitcoin on various exchanges. Between January and April 2021 we saw a strong quarterly increase: at the peak in April, the futures premium hit 45% on both Binance and FTX.

In contrast, CME’s Bitcoin futures had a premium of just 12% at the time.

However, currently the premium of all three providers is much lower, despite Bitcoin’s spot price being higher than in April. Binance, FTX and CME futures have a premium of 14%, 13% and 8% respectively.

In this regard, Arcane wrote on Twitter:

“The futures’ basis is much lower now than when BTC was trading above $ 60,000 in April, indicating a healthier market.”

Bitcoin three-month futures’ basis. Source: Arcane Research / Twitter

The first spot-based ETF could be launched on November 14th

As Cointelegraph reported, institutions are demonstrating an increasingly strong interest in Bitcoin.

Gold, whose long-term performance has been lackluster when compared to that of BTC, is rapidly losing ground to investors opting for cryptocurrency rather than precious metal.

Grayscale, fund operator on BTC Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), has now surpassed the AUM of the largest fund dedicated to gold. Bitcoin futures ETFs are also setting new records.

Bitwise recently canceled its plans for a futures-based ETF, saying it wants to launch one based on the spot price instead. There are just a few days left for the US regulators to decide on VanEck’s first spot-based ETF.