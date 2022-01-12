Bitcoin: Deutsche Bank’s accusation

The argument Bitcoin it is always at the center of numerous voices. Most of the time, the rumors are unflattering. Precisely, Deutsche Bank has taken sides for the umpteenth time against this section of the cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin: what are they

When you hear about Bitcoin, it refers to one electronic currency. It was born in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonym of an identity still unknown today.

The value of this coin is very fluctuating, just think that in 2009 the value of a Bitcoin was 2 dollars while on February 15, 2021, to be able to buy a Bitcoin it was necessary to shell out 39,364.28 euros.

The term cryptocurrency is composed of crypto And currency, so let’s talk about a currency hidden. It is hidden because in order to use it you need to know a code computer since it does not exist in physical form, but is generated and exchanged on the way telematics.

This process takes place without the supervision of a banking body, in fact the exchange of currency takes place through the modality peer to peer, i.e. between two digital devices without the help of an intermediary. With Bitcoins it is possible to buy goods and services as if it were a normal currency.

At the same time, the absence of the banking system is a source of doubts. In fact, its non-presence as a guarantor of transactions gives rise to some problems regarding the security and transparency of operations.

Despite the various doubts, there is a very important slice of real Bitcoin fans, who are sure of the security of operations thanks to the platform. Blockchain. It is based on the cryptography which manages the cryptocurrency system.

To get a more complete overview of the Blockchain platform, we invite you to read our article Blockchain: the technology behind Bitcoin.

The Deutsche Bank indictment

As mentioned at the beginning, Deutsche Bank has spoken harshly against Bitcoin. In fact, the main German bank has defined the value of the cryptocurrency “an illusion“.

On its official website, the banking giant has published an article written by Marion Labourè, economist and Macro Strategist of Deutsche Bank. It is not the first time that Labourè has attacked the best-known crypto. In fact, previously he had shot zero on Bitcoins, comparing them to the fashion environment to underline its being volatile.

Below you can read a small excerpt regarding Deutsche Bank’s thinking:

“What is true of glamor and style may also be true of bitcoin. Just as a “fashion misstep” can happen suddenly, we have just received proof that even digital currencies can be quickly overcome. All it took for cryptocurrency to go out of fashion was a tweet and a statement from the Chinese government “

Today the German bank is back in charge following the latest negative trend and the difficulty that the digital currency has in exceeding $ 49,000 in listing. As mentioned above, according to Deutsche Bank Bitcoin bases all its value on pure illusions.