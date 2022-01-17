Bitcoin did better than crude oil and gold in 2021

Popular crypto data aggregator CoinGecko shared its 2021 report with CryptoPotato, highlighting the eventful year in the digital asset space. While much of the attention has focused on DeFi, memecoin, and NFT, bitcoin still had a pivotal year in terms of adoption and price movements.

The asset started 2021 on a high note, often hitting new all-time highs before China’s ban on any cryptocurrency and ousting miners led to a massive mid-year correction. BTC resumed its bull run early last quarter and set another new record which now stands at $ 69,000.

However, it has been mostly downhill since then as BTC lost more than $ 20,000 by the end of last year and finished around $ 48,000. Nonetheless, it still managed to increase its USD value by 62% from the beginning to the end of 2021.

As such, CoinGecko noted that the primary cryptocurrency “outperformed all major asset classes in 2021 despite its relatively small return.” The closest asset to the traditional financial world was crude oil, which closed 2021 with a 58% increase. Interestingly, gold, considered by many to be the ultimate hedging instrument in terms of economic uncertainty, declined by 6% over the course of 2021.

As previously mentioned, China took it one step further than its crypto ban last year by completely banning any mining. As the country with the largest share of BTC’s hash rate at the time, this had a huge and immediate impact on the largest blockchain network in the world. Additionally, the hash rate picked up in the following months and even hit a new all-time high a few weeks ago.

CoinGecko reported that the two countries that have stepped up hash rate quotas the most after China’s exodus are the United States and Kazakhstan. The former is now responsible for over 35% of the BTC hash rate, while the latter’s percentage is 18%.