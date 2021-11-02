Bitcoin: Difficulty at + 7.85% | Close to the maximum levels

The recovery post China ban for Bitcoin it is now one step away. There was in fact a further increase in difficulty for the mining – leading again Bitcoin at the levels of May, a short distance from the peak from hashrate for the network.

This is also great news for Bitcoin, which has emerged from the war against one of the most powerful states in the world winner, confirming his status currency of the present and the future.

The return of the hashrate – good signal for Bitcoin

Still growth for difficulty – but what does that mean?

We are facing a very interesting situation for Bitcoin, with the growth of difficulty which is confirmed for a further time, in constant growth from the local minimum reached at the end of July, in the midst of the flight of the miner from the China.

Let’s do a little recap: a very relevant part of the hashrate, that is the computing power which keeps the network of Bitcoin and guarantees its safety was, until a few weeks ago, in China. China then banned these activities, foreseeing difficulties for the country in terms of energy. This at least the sorry official – which led to all or most of the activities that operated in the Bitcoin mining having to go offline.

Many have headed for the United States – others have found hospitality in Europe, still others have found hospitality in Central Asia. For a very complicated process – very important machines have to be moved in terms of size and delicacy – which is however very close to being completed.

Why does the difficulty change?

The difficulty is the rate of difficulty in the undermine a block. It is a quantity that – as a protocol Bitcoin – is modified according to the total hashrate of the network. This is to keep constant the time required by the network to create a single block. A higher difficulty level means a greater need for computing power to complete a block – and in a broad sense it also signals a greater strength of the protocol, in terms of resistance to possible attacks.

A growth of the difficulty in this sense it is a very positive sign for the network health – and therefore we can only welcome this umpteenth increase with positivity. A positivity that confirms the fact that i $ 60,000 can be considered today as a consolidated level, from which it will be launched from Bitcoin an assault on BTC target price identified by our specialists.

The increase of the 7.85% in one fell swoop is one of the most important in recent history of Bitcoin – a sign of a network capable of fighting all kinds of adversities, even when it is coming from the most important organizations in the world, and more ferocious in persecuting those who are not aligned, as well as tools of freedom such as $ BTC.