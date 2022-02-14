Bitcoin disappeared from exchanges | Reserves at their lowest for 3 years!

With i financial markets still quite frightened by the possibility of one war in UkraineIt is also good to look beyond the trading price to understand how, where and why it might move Bitcoin.

A Bitcoin who is having one anyway performance better than the stock exchanges – and which is supported by excellent data coming directly from chainor rather, give it exchange of cryptocurrencies. The scarcity increases and with it the possibility that something important is mounting.

Bitcoin on Exchanges has never been like this for 3 years

Historically news bullishon which anyone who wants can also think of invest through the eToro secure platform – go here to get the free demo account with the TOP of services – intermediary offering the better not only in terms of price list, but also in terms of fintech services exclusive.

Only here do we have access to the world of CopyTrader – system that allows you to investing by copying the top of the market – with just one click and with the additional option of to spy in portfolios. In addition we also have the Smart Portfolios for those who prefer to have Bitcoin flanked by other crypto assets. With $ 50 we can then switch to a real trading account.

What happens on exchanges? Bitcoin at its lowest for 3 years

A trend actually started in 2020 and that continues inexorably, with the number of Bitcoin which are at their lowest exchange for three years now. In other words, despite the latter having arrived on the market 3 years many small retail investors – who often tend to leave directly on wallet of the exchanges themselves – the number of $ BTC available to intermediaries is at a minimum since 2019.

In orange the amount of Bitcoins available on exchanges

A sign that whoever is buying in these weeks continues to buy and then take away, towards services of outer case. A good sign? Yes, because there is someone who is accumulating. That is someone who believes that $ BTC it is not short trading material, but rather asset store of valueto be kept indefinitely.

And the thing, looking at the data on the wallet which have more than one Bitcoin on a budget, it is even more interesting. Because even relatively small investors are finally following the same behavior.

An automatically bullish signal?

Not automatically in the sense that we will have a boom dictated by this data, which has been in trend for a few months now. But it’s still a great sign for anyone looking at Bitcoin on the medium and possibly on the long and very long term. Less Bitcoin in circulation also means less selling pressure, with many market participants staying accumulating in view of the future.

Accumulation which obviously points to price levels much higher than they are now, while $ BTC is traded just under i $ 43,000in a recovery that was interrupted by the worrying news coming from Ukrainian front.

But this is short noiseomnipresent on the markets but not indicative of what the trend will be – in the opinion of all or almost strongly bullish – for Bitcoin and consequently for the whole sector. If there are those who put them aside – and in these quantities – the signal should be clear to everyone.