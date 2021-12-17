Bitcoin Discount: Last Chance to Buy Before a Possible Upside?

When the Fed announces the rate hike starting next year, Bitcoin recovers $ 49,000.

Bitcoin’s price action receives a welcome incentive towards $ 49,000, shortly after the Fed confirms rate hikes and a reduction in its bond purchase policy in 2022.

In reaction to news that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and reduce its bond buying program starting in 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) has responded positively, earning over $ 2,000 during yesterday afternoon.



BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

“More or less what we expected”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD hit $ 49,310 on Bitstamp, its highest since December 12, when the price briefly exceeded $ 50,000.

The momentum follows the Fed’s statements, which hinted that it could raise rates three times next year, exceeding investors’ expectations. In addition, the central bank said it will increase the pace of the taper for asset purchases.

Concerns centered on whether such plans would have a negative impact on both the traditional and cryptocurrency markets by disrupting the “easy” availability of liquidity. In any case, it seems that the news has allayed the uncertainties.

“From an equity perspective, they now only have to focus on earnings, margins and growth“, Reports Jim Caron to CNBC, senior portfolio manager and chief strategist of the global fixed income team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

“It’s kind of a sigh of relief for the stock market that was expecting a more aggressive policy. It’s more or less what we expected ”.

As a result, the S&P 500 posted modest gains, while altcoins follow Bitcoin by gaining a modest 5%. At the time of writing, BTC / USD appears to be consolidating at around $ 49,000.

LATEST: The Fed keeps its interest rate at 0-0.25%, as it is committed to using the full range of tools available to help the US economy. Which means. The bull market continues for #Bitcoin. “

However, analysts remain cautious. Despite the Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe claims that BTC hit its low on December 4th, William Clemente hesitates to recommend a market entry at current prices.

“My gut tells me to buy BTC, but I stick to my plan to re-enter the market at $ 53,000, the confirmation level. I have to follow the plan“, Refers to the followers of Twitter.

The exit from the recent range in December would be marked precisely by the exceeding of $ 53,000, which would also bring Bitcoin back to a valuation of $ 1,000 billion in market capitalization.

Ethereum reaches $ 4,000

The major altcoins continued to be led by Solana (SOL), which boasts 14% daily growth at the time of writing.

During its Fed-incentivized rally, Ethereum (ETH), the largest altcoin by capitalization, regained the $ 4,000 mark.



Hourly chart of ETH / BTC (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Against Bitcoin, ETH is back above the 0.08 BTC level, after hitting local lows of 0.078 earlier in the day.

