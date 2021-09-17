Bitcoin dislikes El Salvador: BTC ATM set on fire

The public reaction that is taking place in this area is violent El Salvador, the first country in the world that has recognized Bitcoin as legal tender in recent weeks. Protesters took to the streets of the capital, San Salvador, marching under the slogans “No to dictatorship” and “We have been defrauded by Bitcoin”.

Protesters set fire to one of BTC’s ATMs that the government has installed in recent weeks. The mayor of El Salvador, Mario Duran, tried to restore order in the city by meeting with resistance.

Todos nuestros equipos de Desechos Slidos y Renovacin Urbana estaban listos para limpiar nuestra ciudad y tuvimos que detener las acciones luego de recibir amenzas en the area. Retomaremos nuestro plan de limpieza y pintura por la tarde para resguardar a nuestros equipos. pic.twitter.com/NHrKTn9DhH – Mario Durn 🇸🇻 (@marioduran) September 15, 2021

Protests by Salvadorans against Bitcoin legalization are intertwined with discontent with President Bukele’s actions which, with the proposal of over 200 amendments to the constitution, including the elimination of the ban on re-election, is trying to consolidate its power over the country.

In recent months, other protesters took to the streets protesting against the decision to make BTC a legal tender. The dissent does not come only from the people: even the opposition MP Claudia Ortiz has criticized the government’s decision, considered a move with a huge economic impact carried out too quickly in the legislative process.