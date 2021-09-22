Bitcoin, do not fall into the trap of 47 thousand euros of profit

Phishing attempts are always lurking and many times users fall for it due to the fact that major payments in Bitcoin are promised. Other times they look like real payment emails sent by lenders. The goal of the scammers is to deceive users and, when an email is done right, they might even succeed.

However, other times there are clumsy attempts that are discovered immediately following some problems. One of our readers received a strange email with the subject “RE: ., ”.

The suspicious thing at first glance is the payment of over 41 thousand pounds which is equivalent to approximately 47 thousand euros. This is a very high figure that no one would make without due notice.



The scammers want to trick users by promising large payments in Bitcoin and pounds

“Dear user, Congratulations, your transaction n ° 502-20201222-22211563218 was successful and you received 41,288.00 AUD in your bank account. You can see the details of the transaction on your Bitcoin wallet by going to the Your Funds section on the platform. Click here to access the transaction details!“

It is clear that the payment in pounds has magically changed currency and turned into Australian dollars. At the exchange rate it is about 25 thousand euros, much less than those corresponding to pounds. Furthermore, no reference is made to Bitcoins and virtual currencies.