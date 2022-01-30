Bitcoin, does it pollute more than an entire nation? What’s real?

The recent Bitcoin mining ban implemented by many countries, such as the China, sheds light on a problem that affects cryptocurrencies and that is the lack of environmental sustainability and the enormous energy consumption that extraction entails.

Before ban official in China, some companies engaged in mining in the country, fearing an action of this type, had begun to transfer their infrastructure outside the territory.

At the time, however, many believed that the attitude of the Bit Digitalamong the companies that first moved their mining operations to the US and Canada, was paranoid.

Still, the fear came true and there China last summer it banned Bitcoin mining across the country under the guise of environmental concerns, due to the enormous energy consumption required for this process. The Chinese ban was followed by that of Kazakhstan and Kosovo and the one threatened with Turkey and Russia all related to energy concerns.

Let’s delve into this topic and see what’s true in the common rumor that i Bitcoins pollute more than an entire nation and let’s also see what step forward the cryptocurrencies they have done in recent times towards sustainability.

China bans Bitcoin mining for energy reasons

Please note that before the ban China housed approximately 65% ​​of the global business of Bitcoin mining. Now, the Chinese goal is to achieve full sustainability by 2060, that is, to become a zero-carbon country.

What is worrying is the energy needs required by mining and that, moreover, now that energy production in countries like China still comes from fossil fuelsis a huge source of pollution.

To give the idea to readers, according to the data of a study conducted from the University of Cambridge, the whole global mining process in one year consumes more than countries like Ukraine and Norway. Furthermore, the electricity consumption for cryptocurrency mining has grown about 66 times since 2015 until now.

Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkey follow the Chinese example and say goodbye to Bitcoin

Let’s say right away, before continuing our discussion related to mining and the energy consumptionwhich in the recent collapse of Bitcoin on the i ban of China and other countries they have had a partial weight compared to the shares of the Fed, the US central bank, which by threatening to raise interest rates on bonds has literally crashed the price of cryptocurrencies in the past few weeks.

However, the energy consumption for the extraction of Bitcoin however, it is also a problem because there are growing nations around the world eager to follow China’s example.

For example, the Chinese ban had pushed many miners to Kazakhstan where electricity is cheap. But, the growing demand for energy after the transfer of the miners has prompted the nation to follow the Chinese example by banning the Bitcoin mining. Especially since the country is at the center of an energy crisis never seen before and therefore is currently unable to support Bitcoin mining.

The same example followed the Kosovo where cryptocurrency mining is prohibited and in the same sense they seem to want to move in the near future too Russia and Turkey.

However, it must always be remembered that in addition to the reasons related to energy and sustainability the various governments oppose Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general also because they are seen as a threat compared to traditional currencies, such as the dollar and the euro.

The mechanisms of the Bitcoin mining process, called mining, are illustrated in every detail in the YouTube video by Entrepreneur Tipswhose vision we propose below:

Is it possible to imagine a world where Bitcoins are 100% sustainable?

At this point one wonders if it is really possible to imagine a world where i Bitcoin are 100% sustainable.

The level of sustainability of a cryptocurrency depends on the energy consumption and that is mainly on the protocol used, which in the case of Bitcoins is the “proof-of-work” (PoW). Ethereum, for example, is already completing the transition to the “Proof-of-stake” (Pos), that is, it will use a different protocol that consumes less energy and has a lower environmental impact.

Here the first thing we must understand is that the sustainability of the different cryptocurrencies is not identical and that a lot in this sense depends on the technological progress linked to blockchain and protocol.

The “Proof-of-stake” (PoS) it is not the only alternative to the Bitcoin protocol, that is the proof-of-work “(PoW), but there are many and many are being studied, especially in the last period, when the problem of sustainability has become central and there are many the new generation cryptocurrencies that aim to constitute a sustainable alternative to Bitcoin.

Either way, if governments try to incentivize and push developers towards the PoS instead of the PoW, many bitcoiners are firmly convinced that it is not an adequate alternative, as it is not very resistant and reliable.

The ban on mining in China could favor the sustainable drive of Bitcoin

In fact, many in this regard Bitcoiners they argue that in reality Bitcoins could favor investments in sustainable energy.

First of all, not everyone views the mining ban so badly China, Kazakhstan and Kosovo, this is because these are countries where electricity is cheap, but they are also very far from the environmental transaction and this same energy is almost entirely produced starting from fossil sources.

The ban on mining led to a flight of miners to the West, many of whom have chosen USE And Canada, these are countries where a third of the total energy production already takes place starting from renewables. In short, these bans have prompted miners to transfer their activities to places where electricity pollutes less because it is produced in larger parts from completely renewable sources.

In terms of Bitcoin priceof course, the bans in the immediate future negatively affect the prices of individual cryptocurrencies, but according to experts this situation can lead to long-range benefits such as how to push cryptocurrencies towards the sustainability.

What are developers doing to make Bitcoin mining sustainable?

For some time now, cryptocurrency developers have been increasingly orienting themselves towards sustainability for the ecosystem with projects blockchain and crypto.

Organizations such as the Crypto Climate Accordwhose goal is to ensure that all existing Blockchains are powered by renewable energy by 2025.

There are also alternative projects such as some companies that have planned the use of excess gasproduced by drilling, to power the cryptocurrency mining industry, these gases are normally burned.

There are also projects like that of Lancium which aims to create solar or wind farms to power Bitcoin mining.

Finally, let us recall the controversial State of El Salvador where Bitcoin has become legal tender and the mining business in the country is wholly fueled from geothermal energy of volcanoes in the area and managed by the government.