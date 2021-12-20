According to the founder and CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, Bitcoin does not need the support of Warren Buffett to thrive.

That’s what he said during the company’s Investor Day 2021.

Bitcoin, Warren Buffett’s criticisms and Michael Saylor’s defense

Buffett, also known as the Oracle of Omaha, has repeatedly expressed doubts, criticisms or even ferocious attacks against Bitcoin, but for Saylor this does not at all mean that Bitcoin is doomed.

In fact, during the virtual conference he said:

“Warren Buffett has never bought Microsoft stock and has been the best friend of Bill Gates for nearly a generation. So just because successful investors don’t embrace Bitcoin doesn’t mean it won’t grow. Microsoft has been quite successful even without an investment in Berkshire Hathaway ”.

Actually Buffett is not only famous for not having used the opportunity to make a lot of money by investing in Microsoft, despite being good friends with Bill Gates, but also for having done so in the past other similar errors with other companies such as Apple and Amazon. However, it must be said that over time in these cases he changed his mind.

In fact, in the past the Buffett’s rude and heavy utterances on Bitcoin they have never been able to bring down its value. At best they created some transient FUD that only negatively impacted BTC for brief moments.

Saylor therefore seems to be right when he says that Bitcoin does not need Buffet’s support. Indeed, his parable continues to be ascendant, in the long run, even despite the attacks of the Oracle of Omaha.

The performances of the Berkshire Hathaway

In particular, the CEO of MicroStrategy also pointed out that lately the financial performance of Berkshire Hathaway, or Warren Buffett’s company, weren’t particularly exciting.

He pointed out in a market phase characterized by high liquidity and an off-axis P / E Ratio, it is no longer performing as it once did. The hypothesis suggested by Saylor is that Buffet is no longer able to adapt during this age of high fundamentals.

However, it should be highlighted as the title BRK.A on the New York Stock Exchange in the course of this 2021, however, recorded an excellent one + 27%.

In other words, Buffet is neither invincible, nor omniscient, nor perfect, even if his qualities remain exceptional overall. We must not forget that it is now over 90 years old.