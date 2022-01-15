Bitcoin does not suffer | Hashrate RECORD – Crisis? For print only …

Kazakhstan, mining And Bitcoin have been the hot topics in the international press in recent days. And also on the Italian one, even if it would be the case with fly over then on the actual quality of the discussion.

A theme anyway heat, which begins to interest even those who are further away from the more technical issues they concern Bitcoin. And also a setback to those who, again in the Italian press, wrote about a Bitcoin in crisis after the Kazakh blackout.

The Italian press makes a hole in the water with Kazakhstan

New historical record for Bitcoin hashrate: that’s why it’s important

The narrative in the Italian press – che we already scolded in our special on Kazakhstan – collides with reality and with facts. In fact, as reported by Blockchain.org and which is also confirmed by other sites that measure the computing power employed by Bitcoin to ensure its network, we are at a new historical record for thehashrate.

In other words, there has never been so much in history computing power to ensure the validation of the transactions of Bitcoin and more widely to protect their safety. All this while since Kazakhstan bad news arrived, but it was not related to riots that they would hit $ BTC, but the fact that it was impossible for several days to connect to the network.

A revolt, the one in Kazakhstan, which deserves much more respect than what we have seen in famous Italian newspapers, in a narrative that, fortunately, has not been taken up elsewhere.

Hashrate as a system health signal

The growth ofhashrate overall network of Bitcoin is a very good sign on overall health status of the network. Why who connects cars and incurs such expenses it does so by calculating how much it can get back from the network in terms of mining.

And on the other hand it is a perfect system that feeds itself, because the personal gain of those who connect their machines to the network of Bitcoin allows the latter to be safer. With the’hashrate which continues to rise ** and has surpassed the level of last April – just before Chinese ban to operations, we already have an answer on the resilience of the network and on its ability to regenerate even when it is up against one of the great world powers.

Of course Bitcoin on its knees for the crisis Kazakh, as they had written, once again with no respect for whoever paid a very high blood price, some Italian newspapers. Bitcoin it is alive and will continue to be an instrument of freedom, and not tormentor of populations who have yet to become intoxicated by this perfume.