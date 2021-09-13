Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum again in red

Major digital currencies were trading negative in the last hours of Sunday and the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.63% to $ 2.05 trillion.

What happened

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s first digital currency, dropped 0.72% to $ 45,003.36 in 24 hours, but was up 12.97% for the week.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 0.61% to $ 3,302.52, losing 15.85% in seven days.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), a proof-of-stake blockchain platform that introduced smart contracts on Sunday, fell 5.99% to $ 2.43, totaling -15.83% over the course of a week.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down 0.36% daily to $ 0.24, undergoing a 22.63% correction from last Monday.

Sunday evening Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) was the cryptocurrency to have made the highest daily earnings, with a jump of 22.91% to 33.19 dollars; over the past seven days, ATOM has risen by 26.34%.

The token gained 23.54% more than BTC and 22.27% more on ETH, respectively.

Among the other coins to make important daily gains there are Tezoz (XTZ), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) e Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE).

In the last 24 hours, in fact, XTZ rose 16.75% to $ 7.06, DOT had a 15.54% increase to $ 36.27 and ONE grew 13.97% to $ 0.204.

Because it is important

South Korea has set September 24 as the deadline for registering foreign and local exchanges as legal trading platforms, but the latter are struggling to meet the required conditions, the Financial Times reported.

According to the article, regulatory requirements could wipe out $ 2.6 billion, not to mention that nearly 40 of South Korea’s 60 cryptocurrency managers are expected to close their doors.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo said on Sunday that “little fish” continue to accumulate BTC, following the example of the whales.

Supply Distribution of Bitcoin update. Whales added recently. Minnows continue to stack. 10-1000 BTC holders mainly flat. Reserves held publicly reducing (mainly exchanges and ETFs reducing while corporates adding). pic.twitter.com/IdJ4XcIHbV – Willy Woo (@woonomic) September 12, 2021

Cryptoquant noted that BTC reserves have hit an all-time low for the past three years. The continuation of this trend would imply an increase in the supply of BTC for sale, the purchase of altcoins and trading on margin.

On Sunday, cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe referred to ATOM, limiting himself to tweet “$ ATOM”, followed by another brief commentary on the cryptocurrency markets, pointing out the “bullish” nature.