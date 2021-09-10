Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum are catching up

The major coins on the market moved in positive territory on Thursday evening, with the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies climbing 1.47% to $ 2.13 trillion.

What happened

In the last 24 hours Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained 1.38% to $ 46,703.66; over the past seven days the cryptocurrency has recorded a decline of 4.14%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) had a daily rise of 0.68% to $ 3,509.78 and lost 6.2% in the past seven days.

In the last 24 hours Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 1.58% to $ 0.257; in the last seven days DOGE left 11.3% on the ground.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which recently performed well, lost 9.45% to $ 189.82 in the past 24 hours and is up 44.3% in the past seven days.

The digital currency that has earned the most in the last 24 hours is Tezoz (CRYPTO: XTZ), having registered a daily + 46.8% to $ 6.16 and which in the last seven days has risen by 22.9%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the past 24 hours, the XTZ blockchain token for smart contracts gained 45.46% against BTC and 48.12% on ETH.

Among the other cryptocurrencies in significant daily rise there are Mina (CRYPTO: MINA), Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) e Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM).

In the past 24 hours, MINA jumped 45.04% to $ 5.69, ONE surged 41.46% to $ 0.20 and ATOM gained 40.93% to $ 28.81. In particular, on Thursday evening MINA reached the all-time high of $ 5.84.

Because it is important

Analysts expect Bitcoin’s upside momentum to resume and view the recent sell as a temporary retracement, with buyers waiting to step in, CoinDesk reported.

“Leveraged longs have been encouraged by the resetting of funding rates, and predict that Bitcoin will continue to trade in an uptrend channel,” he wrote. StackFunds, a cryptocurrency investment firm, according to CoinDesk.

Ulrik Lykke, executive director of hedge fund ARK 36, told CoinDesk that Bitcoin enjoyed seven consecutive weeks of positive upside momentum that led to an “overheated scenario.”

“We managed to raise some positions a bit, but I expect the upside momentum to continue.”

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency trader on Thursday Michaël van de Poppe he said on Twitter that he expects new highs on the ETH / BTC pair.

The same day Van de Poppe has declared that Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is ready for the $ 5 level; in the last 24 hours Cardano gained 5.41% to $ 2.53.