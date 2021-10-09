Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and adoption in India and Vietnam

The factors that lead to the adoption of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in India and Vietnam – two of the countries with the highest grassroots adoption in the world – are significantly different, according to a report by Chainanalysis.

What happened

Both India and Vietnam are part of the Central and South Asian and Oceania (CSAO) market, which is the fourth largest market studied by Chainanalysis.

In terms of value received between July 2020 and June 2021, the CSAO constituted 14% of the global value of the transactions per share 572.5 billion dollars.

India has seen a significantly higher share of business being done on decentralized finance platforms – or DeFi – with 59%, compared to 47% in Vietnam, according to the report.

ETH and wETH account for a larger share of business in India than in Vietnam.

“This is not surprising, as Ethereum and wETH are more commonly used for DeFi transactions,” Chainanalysis noted.

Furthermore, the Indian cryptocurrency market is characterized by the presence of large institutional investors with transfers of over 10 million dollars, equal to 42% of transactions sent from addresses in the country.

In contrast, large institutional investors in Vietnam account for 29% of the transactions sent.

According to the report, the stigma of being associated with cryptocurrencies in India has decreased.

“There was a certain amount of prejudice: in 2014, if you were at a venture capital event and said you invested in cryptocurrencies, you might have had someone approach you late in the evening asking if you could get them substances online,” he has declared Joel John, director of Indian cryptocurrency investment firm LedgerPrime, according to Chainanalysis; “Now cryptocurrencies have become the right place to be”.

Because it is important

India’s cryptocurrency market is larger and more mature than Vietnam’s, the report noted.

As for the factors that are driving the cryptocurrency retail market in Vietnam, Binh Nguyen, coordinator of the Fintech-Crypto Hub of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology-Vietnam (RMIT) and Senior Program Manager of Finance at RMIT, said: “Most forms of gambling are illegal but quite popular in Vietnam , and I think this is one of the reasons why people here are willing to invest in highly volatile assets like cryptocurrencies. “

“Poor financial literacy is a driver of excessive risk-taking and can create lucky financial benefits for cryptocurrency investors during a bull market; many sophisticated investors could wait five to ten years and miss out on their earnings ”.

On the other hand, Indian back office and outsourced workers are also influencing the cryptocurrency markets.

“Tons of Indian developers, fund analysts and independent freelancers working for employers overseas have begun to apply to be paid in cryptocurrencies; it’s a very bottom-up way to adopt crypto, ”he said Krishna Sriram, chief executive of Quantstamp, according to the report.

Both countries face challenges when investors look for a way to access traditional financial markets.

“Young people here don’t have many options for investing; we don’t have a well-developed financial market for ETFs, options or futures and the penetration rate of equity trading platforms is less than 5% in Vietnam, ”said Nguyen.

“Investing in stocks in India is a long and painful process that requires many documents to be signed; it takes about three or four days. Investing in cryptocurrencies takes less than an hour, ”said John.

The director of LedgerPrime estimates that there are 4 times more cryptocurrency investors in India than there are equity investors.