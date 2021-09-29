Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum continue to fall back

The major digital currencies in circulation continue to trade in negative territory, with the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies falling 3.5% to $ 1.810 billion on Tuesday evening.

What happened

The leading cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had a daily decline of 1.85% to $ 41,632; over the past seven days, BTC has gained 2.14%.

At the time of publication, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was down 3.62% daily to $ 2,841.82; over the past seven days ETH has risen by 3.34%.

In the last 24 hours the Shiba Inu themed coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) sold 2% to $ 0.20; in the last seven days DOGE fell by 1.57%.

The cryptocurrency that has risen the most in the past 24 hours has been Axie Infinity, which jumped 8.6% to $ 69.22; in the past seven days, AXS has had a return of 34.96%.

The token associated with a blockchain-based video game gained 10.93% over BTC and 12.34% over ETH.

Because it is important

The debt ceiling stalemate in Washington has scared both traditional stock market investors and cryptocurrency investors alike.

Read also: China, crypto data aggregators no longer available

Meanwhile, Treasury yields have risen to their highest levels since June after the Federal Reserve said it could “soon” begin tapering its $ 120 billion bond purchase program.

Treasury secretary reportedly Tuesday Janet Yellen would have warned the US Congress that lawmakers must raise the debt limit by October 18 or a government default will occur.

Brian PriceCommonwealth Financial Network’s head of investment management said the stalemate will likely be resolved as it has in the past, but the current trading momentum more reflects market sentiment.

“If from now on the interest rate rises moderately in the wake of falling inflation expectations, then it would not surprise me to see the market resume its upward march as we enter the fourth quarter,” said Price, according to a previous report.

Meanwhile, the drop in ETH below the $ 3,000 mark is leading some traders to find ways to reduce their losses.

The trading volume of ETH put options, expiring on October 8, has soared: a large number of put options are observed around the $ 2,700 price level which, if breached, could trigger long positions liquidations, according to CoinDesk citing data from Deribit, a cryptocurrency futures and options exchange.

“Since the morning opening in Asia, the market has aggressively paid over 13,000 ETH put option contracts expiring on October 8, and the front-end risk reversal has once again shifted heavily to puts.” , said QCP Capital, a Singapore-based digital economy trading firm, according to CoinDesk.

“We remain wary of a decline in ETH for any potential short-term retreat,” said QCP Capital.

The BTC market cycle is not over, according to the trader who resides in Amsterdam, Michaël van de Poppe, that has tweeted: “It may seem [che il ciclo sia finito], but is not so; since it looks like this, it is giving you a great opportunity to buy on the downside, as you will often feel uncomfortable taking a position. In this case, increasing is fine. “