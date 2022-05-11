Bitcoin dollar price (BTC/USD) marks new lows in the year! Investors panic Etherum dollar price (ETH/USD) plummeting! The bounces are being used to get out of the buying positions!

photo freepik.com

Investors managed to lose the ground of 30,000 usd with respect to bitcoin and generated a collective panic, it has been a disastrous week for the participants of the cryptocurrency market, the volatility is extreme since now the withdrawal of stimulus by the the federal reserve that will be reducing its balance in the coming months.

Bitcoin marks new lows and investors expect strong rebounds.

After a large liquidation of positions, what the investor thinks is that the price can correct upwards in this case, the problem is that they are too leveraged and volatility can negatively affect their positions, the vast majority of market participants in cryptocurrencies they are young but they are not the main ones that provide liquidity and those that handle large volumes can easily manipulate the market, in this case the banks and vulture funds, which they hope is to hunt down the vast majority of speculators, the price of bitcoin reached 28973.0 usd and marks a new low in recent quarters, the price is close to the lows of 2021 and it would not be unusual for it to go in search of that low after the rebound in the last few hours and perhaps even break it, from the fundamental point of view with withdrawal of liquidity does not favor purchases also from the structural perspective, which has been going on for a few good months and in the last few hours is limited when the price hits the $32,000 zone, the price could consolidate in that $32,000 range with a low of $28,973.0 and then pick up some momentum depending on what’s coming out in the next news, but with what has been coming out tends to favor sellers more, in addition to the fact that another of the increasingly lower highs joins the resistance zone, as can be seen in the following graph:

Bitcoin chart against the US dollar in a 45-minute timeframe source-tradingview

Etherum in consolidation range.

The price made a new low this year in the area of ​​2132.31 usd and bounced later to go to the resistance area of ​​2433.01 usd, it has already reached this area three times and cannot break it, which shows weakness, since it cannot mark new recovery highs, some are only waiting for the rebound to get out of their buying positions since there is a lot of panic these days, the price is once again heading for the lows and it should not be ruled out that it breaks that area and marks new lows as seen in the following chart:

Etherum chart against the US dollar in a 45-minute timeframe source-tradingview