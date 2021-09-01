Bitcoin dominance in contraction, Alt Season at the door?

The Bitcoin dominance index continues to decline and conversely those of the AltCoin world are increasing.

For those unfamiliar with it, the so-called Btc.D is the index that shows how strong the market capitalization of Bitcoin is compared to other cryptocurrencies.

The calculation is simple, simply divide the market capitalization of BTC in dollars by the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, including BTC. Conversely, for AltCoins, the same operation is done by subtracting the capitalization of the BTC.

From the Graph you can see how the dominance of bitcoin has been in constant contraction for several months, while that of the Alt has been constantly growing.

The important data is obtained with the historical comparison between the trend of the price of bitcoin with the rest of the world of the Alt. important growth, and for this reason it is called “Alt Season“.

The dominance of Bitcoin is therefore not fixed, but varies over time, as well as that of the Alt.

It is not easy to establish a valid rule to interpret the variation of this parameter which is influenced by 3 main factors:

– the price of BTC has changed;

– Altcoin prices have changed;

– new Altcoins with a high market capitalization have been listed;

Faced with this problem, we are helped by the repetitiveness of the patterns, which present interesting parallels.

Just consider the period between April 1st and May 10th, as shown in the graph, the Btc lost 5% while Axante’s AltCoin Cryptocurrency (XAI) gained 90%.

This explains why there is a lot of fibrillation between the more speculative traders and the shitcoiners.

