Bitcoin Dominance Rate (BTCD) hits its lowest weekly close since 2018

Bitcoin’s dominance rate (BTCD) has failed to sustain its upward movement and may be heading towards its January 2018 lows. The BTCD has been in sharp decline since January 2021, when it had just hit a high of 73.63 %. Since early May, it has hovered just above the 40% horizontal support area, which has been in place since 2018.

While the are was the catalyst for two rebounds, the second was weaker than the first, which is a sign of weakness. In another bearish development, last week’s close (red icon) was the lowest since 2018. Technical indicators are providing mixed signals. While significant bullish divergence is developing in both the RSI and MACD (green line), both indicators are still in negative territory. Therefore, the weekly time frame does not provide a consensus for the direction of the trend, but leans towards the bearish.

Chart By TradingView Il

cryptocurrency trader @ Mesawine1 tweeted a BTCD chart, stating that the token is likely to rise towards a new all-time low. Due to the ambiguity of the weekly time-frame, it is necessary to take a look at the daily one to determine the direction of the trend.

Source: Twitter

Future BTCD movement

The daily time-frame suggests that BTCD is more likely to continue declining rather than bouncing. The first reason is that it appears that BTCD has already broken out of the 40% area. Now it appears to be in the process of validating it as a resistance (red icon). This is a bearish development which often leads to the continuation of the downward movement. Second, the MACD created three consecutive lower momentum bars and almost crossed into negative territory. In addition, the RSI has fallen below the 50 line after breaking it (red circle). These are all signs that a bearish move would be the most likely scenario.

Chart By TradingView

Since BTCD is rising in the short term, the most likely scenario would be to move higher towards the 0.5-0.618 Fib retracement resistance levels at 40.2-40.4% before another decline towards the region of the historic low at 35.5%