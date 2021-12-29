News

Bitcoin Dominance Slips Below 40% From CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin dominance slips below 40%

This week, (BTC) market dominance continued to decline, bottoming out below 40%. This value, in reference to the ratio between the BTC market cap and the total cryptocurrency market cap, is very close to the all-time low of 36.7% signed in January 2018, according to Tradingview data.

It is not the first time that dominance has declined over the course of 2021. In May, Cointelegraph reported that BTC’s dominance had dropped to just 40.3% of the combined capitalization of crypto assets, approaching the same level again in September.

On December 29, Bitcoin skeptic and Europac president Peter Schiff tweeted about it, stating that the phenomenon is indicative that BTC is “losing its first-mover competitive advantage:”

