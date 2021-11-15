BITCOIN, don’t be fooled by the new $ 50,000 scam

Bitcoins are always at the center of phishing emails due to their enormous value. A single BTC has now exceeded 56 thousand euros again after reaching peaks of 58 thousand euros.

Therefore, cryptocurrency is the perfect showcase to create phishing attempts to the detriment of the unfortunate poor. In the inboxes of users, emails promising more than $ 50,000 in Bitcoin earnings are multiplying.

To incentivize users to fall for the scam, hackers indicate that the gains are huge and effortless. The only thing to do is create an account on an online platform and accept payment.

Bitcoins are always the protagonists of online scams

Unfortunately, there is no pending payment and the scammers ‘goal is to steal users’ real money. In fact, by registering on the platform you will need to enter all your sensitive data including credit card number, current account and password.

In this way, it will be possible to force the login credentials to the current account and steal as much money as possible. One of our readers received the following message and reported the scam to prevent anyone from falling for it:

“Your account has received a payment in BITCOIN

Dear user,

thank you for your interest in our investment program.

We need to confirm your information.

CLICK HERE to begin the verification process

Budget: 50,382.00 US dollars

Duration: 48 hours

CONFIRM HERE“

Our advice is not to believe these emails and delete them immediately. If in doubt, you can ask your more experienced friend for advice.