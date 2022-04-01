Bitcoin “dormant” for over 7 years moves just before BTC price drops 5%

The price of bitcoin (BTC) fell $3,000 on the morning of April 1as a widely anticipated pullback appeared to accompany further moves by major investors.

As the Whale Shadows indicator reveals, over 11,000 BTC suddenly left his wallet on March 29, having been there for the better part of a decade.

Dormant Coins echo December 2017

Whale Shadowscoined by analyst Philip Swift, tracks coins that become active again after spending considerable time out of circulation.

Tuned to record only when 100 BTC or more leave your long-lived wallet, spikes in the metric have previously coincided with what Swift argues are “important highs” in price.

“Yesterday there was a significant movement on-chain: more than 10,000 BTC that had not moved in the last 7-10 years, finally moved”noted on March 31.

The rise in that age bracket, described as dormant coins of 7 to 9 years on Swift’s analytics site, LookIntoBitcoin, is one of the two largest in the history of bitcoin.

The only other time ancient coins moved on such a scale was in December 2017.when the BTC/USD pair reached an all-time high that would remain unbeaten for three years.

Bitcoin Whale Shadows chart. Source: LookIntoBitcoin

Discussing the data on Twitter, opinions varied considerably on the importance of the latest event.

ℹ️ The massive amount of activated dormant #BTC in the previous posts are possibly linked to the #Cryptsy hack/theft. — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 29, 2022

ℹ️ The massive amount of newly activated idle BTC in the previous posts is possibly related to the Cryptsy hack/theft.

Swift argued that the funds involved were likely linked to a 2014 hack of the crypto exchange Cryptsy.while others disagreed.

Popular user Nunya Bizniz noted that the spike had come after bitcoin’s plunge from its latest all-time highs of $69,000, not before.

Past 3 moved prior to substantial corrections. Why do you think this move is occurring after a substantial correction? — Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) March 31, 2022

The last 3 moved before substantial corrections. Why do you think this move comes after a substantial correction?

Bitcoin fails to escape the Ides of March

As Cointelegraph previously reported, appetites were set for bitcoin to pull back after hitting its 2022 highs, gaining as much as 29.4% between its March lows and highs.

However, the popular trader Pentoshi knows entertained with the potential for a rally above $50,000.

For Crypto Ed, however, the prospects were less rosy. After failing to hold its support zone around $45,000, in addition to the yearly open of $46,200, bitcoin was now facing a deeper pullback and re-entering its established trading range..

In case the green box doesn’t hold, #BTC will do a full retrace of the previous pump. Just like every other pump in the current cycle….back to the demand zone and bounce. pic.twitter.com/ovGwuJrBSR — Ed_NL (@Crypto_Ed_NL) March 31, 2022

In case the green box does not hold, BTC will make a full pullback from the previous high. Just like any other upside in the current cycle….goes back into the demand zone and bounces back. pic.twitter.com/ovGwuJrBSR

Earlier, whales on the Bitfinex exchange had drawn the market’s attention with a sell wall near current spot prices, one that the bulls temporarily managed to overcome..

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. All investments and operations involve risk, so you should do your own research when making your decision.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

Keep reading: