Bitcoin, double-digit declines and all concerns about cryptocurrencies

The last few days have been really disappointing for cryptocurrencies, specifically in reference to Bitcoin, which have been characterized by a rather negative trend. In fact, in the course of just one day most famous cryptocurrency in the world it had to sell almost 18% to reach $ 43,000.

This is the most important decline that has been recorded since May until now. Effectively, however, it is wrong to speak exclusively of Bitcoin, since all the other major digital currencies are also the protagonists of a real flop. Starting from Ethereum up to Solana, obviously also passing through Cardano. In short, all of them recorded decreases in at least double digits and this is a situation to be kept well monitored by many subjects who invest in Bitcoin constantly and almost daily.

Not very comforting statistics

The world of cryptocurrencies, in a matter of hours, seems to have pulverized something like 300 billion dollars in capitalization, very quickly approaching the $ 2 trillion ceiling, only to recover a bit.

As usual, among the factors that have dragged the main cryptocurrencies into this negative vortex we certainly find the pandemic emergency. Specifically, they are the news concerning the diffusion of new Omicron variant to worry the markets more and to create this complicated climate of uncertainty.

Not only that, given that the negative trend has received further stimulus from statements from the head of the Fed, Jerome Powell, which only a few days ago had to underline, for the first time, that the inflationary trend that is hitting the United States will not be temporary, but that it will be much more lasting than initially thought.

This explains why the US Central Bank intends to speed up the timing in reference to the tapering, a slang word used to identify the decrease in the amount of asset purchases. Overall, however, the move should be to implement one much less expansionary monetary policy and it is a scenario that would inevitably also heavily penalize digital currencies.

The risk of bursting for the cryptocurrency bubble

It was the known investor Louis Navellier to highlight the side effects of such a monetary policy by the EDC. The goal, therefore, is to correct risk assets, but in doing so the risk is to blow up the bubble of digital currencies.

Indeed, the greater the Fed’s actions in relation to tapering, the more the volatility rate within the stock market and also in the bond market will rise as a result. Consequently, it is easy to guess what the reflections could also be for Bitcoin.

The most worrying scenario it is what concerns the possibility of further tightening the belt by central banks in relation to digital assets. It was the president of the SEC, or the authority in charge of verifying the Stars and Stripes bag, to underline how it could be a framework of quite interesting rules to be implemented as soon as possible.

Either way, there are also a lot of investors who have they continue undaunted to work on the cryptocurrency market, without caring too much about the scenarios we have just referred to. To give the example, in this sense, was certainly the government of El Salvador, or the first nation that legalized the use of Bitcoin, and announced that it intends to undertake a new phase of purchase precisely at the exact moment in which the well-known digital currency fell below the $ 50,000 mark.

