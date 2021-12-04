Business

Bitcoin Down 11% By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
2 minutes read


© Reuters. Bitcoin falls by 11%

Investing.com – The digital currency was trading at $ 50,340.3 at 06:02 (05:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 11.06% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since September 7th.

The collapse reduces Bitcoin’s market cap to $ 947.4B, corresponding to 41.10% of the total for all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap had come in at $ 1,275.5B.

Bitcoin was trading in a range of $ 49,659.5 to $ 53,847.2 for the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin remained down in value, with a slight loss of 8.06%. Bitcoin’s trading volume over the past 24 hours was $ 41.5B at the time of writing, corresponding to 29.49% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has been trading in a range of $ 49,659.5391 to $ 59,174.4492 over the past seven days.

At the current price, Bitcoin’s value is still 27.03% lower from its all-time high of $ 68,990.63 set on November 10.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

trading at $ 4,004.52 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.30% on a daily basis.

Listed at $ 546.85 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 10.88%.

The market capitalization of the Ethereum digital currency was $ 477.4B, corresponding to 20.71% of the total cryptocurrency, while the market total of the Binance Coin cryptocurrency was $ 91.0B, corresponding to 3.95% of the value of all currencies. digital.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.



Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman



