Bitcoin Down 11% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bitcoin falls by 11%



Investing.com – The digital currency was trading at $ 50,340.3 at 06:02 (05:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 11.06% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since September 7th.

The collapse reduces Bitcoin’s market cap to $ 947.4B, corresponding to 41.10% of the total for all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap had come in at $ 1,275.5B.

Bitcoin was trading in a range of $ 49,659.5 to $ 53,847.2 for the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin remained down in value, with a slight loss of 8.06%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Bitcoin was at the time of writing at $ 41.5B, corresponding to 29.49% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has been trading in a range of $ 49,659.5391 to $ 59,174.4492 over the past seven days.

At the current price, Bitcoin’s value is still 27.03% lower from its all-time high of $ 68,990.63 set on November 10th.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

trading at $ 4,004.52 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.30% on a daily basis.

Listed at $ 546.85 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 10.88%.

The market capitalization of the Ethereum digital currency was $ 477.4B, corresponding to 20.71% of the total cryptocurrency, while the market total of the Binance Coin cryptocurrency was $ 91.0B, corresponding to 3.95% of the value of all currencies. digital.