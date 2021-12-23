Bitcoin: down 30% from the highs, but there are those who see it collapsing to $ 10 thousand

Despite thehigh volatility, the Bitcoin it leaves behind a year, 2021, which was generally positive. The price of the digital currency has risen about 70% since the beginning of the year, bringing the entire cryptocurrency market to a combined value of $ 2 trillion. Not only. The year that is about to end saw the Coinbase IPO on Wall Street; to the growing interest by banking giants of the caliber of Goldman Sachs in investments in digital currencies and to the debut of the first exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin.

All good so far. But things may soon change. Intense regulatory scrutiny and price fluctuations have in fact recently dulled bitcoin’s outlook. And experts warn that the market could go downhill. In fact, next year promises to be a roller coaster period.

Bitcoin: there are those who see crashes at 10,000 dollars

After hitting a record high of nearly $ 69,000 in November, bitcoin prices are currently trading below $ 50,000, down nearly 30% from its peak. But the worst, according to some experts, is yet to come.

Carol Alexander, professor of finance at Sussex University, expects bitcoin to hit $ 10,000 in 2022, virtually wiping out all of its earnings over the past year and a half.

“If I were an investor now, I would think about exiting bitcoin soon because its price will likely plummet next year,” he said. Alexander.

Its bearish call stems from the fact that bitcoin “has no fundamental value” and acts more as a “toy” than an investment. Alexander warns that bitcoin could plummet, as it has done in the past, after a sharp rise in price. In 2018, bitcoin fell to around $ 3,000 after rising to a high of nearly $ 20,000 a few months earlier. Proponents of cryptocurrency often argue that things are different this time around, as more and more institutional investors are entering the market.

“Without a doubt, Bitcoin’s price chart appears to follow that of many historical bubbles,” he said Todd Lowenstein, chief equity strategist of the branch Union Bank private banking, he added that, in his view, there is a risk that a more aggressive Federal Reserve could cause a major downsizing of prices. “The liquidity tide is receding, which will disproportionately damage overvalued asset classes and speculative areas of the market, including cryptocurrencies,” he said.

However, not everyone is convinced that the cryptocurrency party will end in 2022. “The biggest risk factor, namely [il tapering quantitativo] by the Fed, it has been decided and probably already evaluated, ”said Yuya Hasegawa, a cryptocurrency market analyst at the Japanese exchange Bitbank.