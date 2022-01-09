Bitcoin down and its second ‘mining’ center in the world has been closed

A not particularly positive start to the year for Bitcoin, which during the week lost 10% compared to the price levels at the end of 2021. The price fell to $ 41,000, the lowest since last September. However, we are used to the high volatility of this as well as other “cryptocurrencies”. The debut in 2021 was no different, but it ultimately rose by around 60% last year.

The causes of these latest sharp drops for Bitcoin are not certain. We cannot fail to notice how the negative trend is also affecting the stock markets in the last sessions on the outlook rate hikes faster than expected in the US and, perhaps, beyond. The increase in the cost of money tends to reduce the appeal of volatile assets, which generally feed on the high liquidity present on the markets.

Kazakhstan blocks Bitcoin “mining”

If true, it would also be the indirect confirmation that Bitcoin is now valued as an investment asset to escape from the high inflation caused by the extreme monetary accommodation of the main central banks. But something more dramatic is happening these days. The Kazakhstan he is overwhelmed by the protests of the demonstrators against expensive petrol, which over the days have turned into a sort of more general outburst against the government of Almaty. Dozens of dead, including the military, and thousands arrested.

Kazakhstan is not a theater like any other for Bitcoin. Last year, when China banned cryptocurrencies, either by geographical proximity or by its abundant energy supply, the Central Asian country became a hub for “Mining”.

Here, you have about 18% of the power needed to make the calculations with which Bitcoin, as well as 15% of the “miners” in the world, the second largest market after the USA. Following the bloody clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, President Qasym-Jomart Tokaev ordered the blackout of the internet this week. At times, the connection was restored as early as Friday, but in fits and starts.

In fact, the possibility of “mining” to unlock new Bitcoins immediately ceased. At least temporarily, the environment gives thanks, since the energy produced in Kazakhstan is generated mostly from polluting sources. Moreover, the country abounds in oil and extracts an average of 1.7 million barrels per day. It must be said that analysts have always seen this country as a temporary destination for “miners”, perhaps waiting to find a safer location in the western hemisphere. The fact remains that Asia confirms itself as a cross and delight for the world of crypto.

