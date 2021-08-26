Bitcoin down and Quant on the rise

Bitcoin analysis: falling price

Bitcoin [la macro] and most of altcoin they have retraced Tuesday after hitting major dip points where traders settled.

The first bitcoin chart below is from the same analyst as the second, but each paints completely different scenarios for BTC.

The first chart denotes the likelihood that the $ 60k target may be too low a target, even in the short term.

The chart below believes that the likelihood of encountering $ 84k is increasing, where the top of the ascending channel on the 1-day chart may peak.

But technical analysis pointing to much higher prices on the daily time scale could be negated with a close below $ 47.5, putting BTC below its current trend line.

Bearish traders will find solace in AlanSantana’s 1-week chart which postulates that bitcoin could be in the midst of a bearish correction.

The chart indicates a single-digit retracement as low as $ 18.5k for bitcoin, if it matches historical pullbacks.

Although the worst case scenario above does not coincide with the historical trend of the bull / bear cycle of bitcoin, a bearish scenario must also be taken into account: it is important to remain impartial with respect to the bullish momentum that the market has been experiencing for almost two months.

The Fear and Greed Index of Bitcoin

The index is now reading 73 and is in the ‘Greed’ zone. Yesterday’s reading was 6 points higher at 79 and in the area of ‘Extreme Greed’.

The 24-hour Bitcoin price range is $ 47,555- $ 49,860 and the 7-day price range is $ 44,213- $ 50,311. BTC’s 52-week range is $ 9,964- $ 64,374 and its 30-day average price is $ 43,861.

Bitcoin [-3.68%] closed Tuesday’s daily candle in red a $ 47,714 for the first negative close in 3 days.

Quant: price analysis

Quant continues to be the market’s most significant contrarian indicator – in recent months, if the market is down, QNT can almost certainly be expected to be pumping.

Market conditions on Tuesday prepared perfectly for this trend to continue, and Quant hit a new all-time high after another.

Just under 8 hours from the end of the daily candle on Tuesday, QNT broke its current $ 201.16 ATH, and cryptocurrency number 57 by market capitalization has shown a parabolic trend.

The Quant price broke the former ATH and immediately rose to test the next Fibonacci level above $ 210.

As shown above, QNT reversed former ATH from higher resistance to support resistance.

Below $ 200, the Bulls will want to hold the $ 180 level, or the Bears may push the price back to $ 149.14.

QNT has risen in price by 509% in the past 180 days [25 febbraio]. In the previous 90 days, QNT is + 348% against the US dollar, + 263% against BTC and + 289% against ETH.

Quant’s 24-hour price range is $ 178- $ 210, and the 7-day price range is $ 170- $ 210. QNT’s 52-week price range is $ 6.69- $ 210, and its 30-day average price is $ 156.54.

QNT [+13.32%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday at 205.89 dollars and in green figures for the first time in four days.