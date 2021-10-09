Bitcoin Down: The value drops to just over $ 40,000 as in early August

Bitcoin’s week opened in a bearish sign: after the peaks reached recently and the historical record of 64,863 dollars last April, the cryptocurrency yesterday lost several percentage points (-11%), reaching a value of almost 40,000 dollars, a threshold that does not saw from early August. It didn’t get any better in Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but the most used for crypto transactions, which fell 12% in 24 hours to a value of $ 2,900; the same goes for Dogecoin, which came to worth 20 cents after hitting 70 cents last May.
Being a decentralized system, it is often difficult to identify the causes of such collapses, but several analysts agree that this case could be linked to the crash of the Chinese company Evergrande Group, the most indebted real estate in the world which, with over $ 300 billion in liabilities, risks not repaying its investors.
Some payment obligations will expire as early as this week and the fear is that the risk of default is approaching: the company’s stock has lost 17% hitting the lows of the last 11 years on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the affair has also dragged down the insurance sector with many listed companies exposed to the Asian market and stock exchanges throughout Europe.
Not only that: a further element of uncertainty is given by the fact that Central banks may be sending signals this week of a tapering of their stimulus programs, with particular regard to the American Fed, which on Wednesday could give indications on the timing of the tapering, or the slowdown by a central bank in the pace of asset purchases on the market.
THERE ARE THOSE WHO REMAIN OPTIMISTIC
Returning to cryptocurrencies, despite the trend observed recently there are those who continue to remain optimistic about the future of Bitcoin and claims that it will exceed $ 100,000 by the end of the year, while El Salvador, the only country in the world where cryptocurrency has become legal tender, took advantage of the collapse to buy more Bitcoins.
This purchasing process has seen an institutional forcing on the part of President Bukele as the rift between the Palace and the people widens, which for the most part do not have access to new technologies. In fact, at the moment the country is not in an ideal situation, considering that it entered this market when Bitcoin was worth about 50,000 dollars and today we are talking about almost 40,000 dollars, proving that in the field of cryptocurrencies, it is always important to take into account the risks associated with the volatility of the asset and investment.