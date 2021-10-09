Bitcoin Down: The value drops to just over $ 40,000 as in early August

Bitcoin’s week opened in a bearish sign: after the peaks reached recently and the historical record of 64,863 dollars last April, the cryptocurrency yesterday lost several percentage points (-11%), reaching a value of almost 40,000 dollars, a threshold that does not saw from early August. It didn’t get any better in Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but the most used for crypto transactions, which fell 12% in 24 hours to a value of $ 2,900; the same goes for Dogecoin, which came to worth 20 cents after hitting 70 cents last May. Being a decentralized system, it is often difficult to identify the causes of such collapses, but several analysts agree that this case could be linked to the crash of the Chinese company Evergrande Group, the most indebted real estate in the world which, with over $ 300 billion in liabilities, risks not repaying its investors.





Some payment obligations will expire as early as this week and the fear is that the risk of default is approaching: the company’s stock has lost 17% hitting the lows of the last 11 years on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the affair has also dragged down the insurance sector with many listed companies exposed to the Asian market and stock exchanges throughout Europe. Not only that: a further element of uncertainty is given by the fact that Central banks may be sending signals this week of a tapering of their stimulus programs, with particular regard to the American Fed, which on Wednesday could give indications on the timing of the tapering, or the slowdown by a central bank in the pace of asset purchases on the market. Loading... Advertisements





THERE ARE THOSE WHO REMAIN OPTIMISTIC