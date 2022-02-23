Bitcoin down? These metrics tell another story

Is bitcoin (BTC) in a downtrend? Is its decline from the all-time high (ATH) of $69,000 representative? In the short term, it seems impossible to say no. But if you look at the behavior of the market in a longer term (and average, beyond the volatility peaks), the increase in the price of bitcoin is sustained over time.

At the time of writing this article, bitcoin is holding above $37,000 on exchanges, at 45% of its ATH, according to data from CoinGecko. But yesi take the 200 day moving average and we look at the historical total of BTC in trades, the picture is very different.

Moving averages are one of the technical analysis tools used to evaluate the movements of an asset in the market in more sustained timeframes. They help to see a bigger picture than daily deadlines.

Glassnode records show the sustained increase in the price of bitcoin in that moving average, whose average is set for this Tuesday, February 22 close to 50,000 dollars for each BTC in the market.

That 200 day moving average appreciation it is the highest in the history of the cryptocurrency. This accounts for how the market valuation has risen over a long time scale and without the noise of daily cryptocurrency volatility.

In fact, a comparison of the graph with the moving average and the daily price of BTC shows the contrast in behavior. The same one that analysts consider as more representative of the growth of BTC in the market, even more than the specific price at a certain moment.

bitcoin price daily Source: Glassnode.

Pro Bitcoin Narrative: Cryptocurrency as a Store of Value

Considered by many as a suitable alternative to being a store of value, bitcoin is a currency that many prefer to appeal to in the long term. That is not only the view of the most radical bitcoiners, but also of large investors who they put their hundreds of millions of dollars as investment in terms that exceed the daily volatilities of the cryptocurrency market.

Among them, we can count the large companies that have been accumulating BTC in recent years, such as MicroStrategy, Tesla, Block (formerly Square) or Marathon. All of these, the four companies with the most bitcoin in their coffers, are currently in profit, as we have reported in CriptoNoticias.

This is how bitcoin behaves in the market on a logarithmic scale.

Source: Glassnode.

The trading history of the cryptocurrency in the different exchanges has been gaining higher and higher price floors. In other words, those who have bet on BTC in the long term have benefited from a currency that constantly rises in price levels, even with its well-known volatility.