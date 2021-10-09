Bitcoin, Drawers Think About Supporting the Trend

There has always been a significant difference in the behavior of Bitcoin holders compared to “traditional” investors. In fact, these are mostly traders who prefer short-term operations and who, therefore, tend to act much more quickly than the so-called long-term “drawer holders”, through high frequency sales and purchases. However, some of these short-term investors know how to build – in stages – a portfolio that gradually transforms them into medium- and long-term holders.

Traders are accumulating positions

Short-time holders (STH) are known to take profit quickly when a market spike occurs. Others back off as they perceive that bearish momentum is building up energy and risks leading to a bearish reversal. According to the opinion of financial analyst and journalist Aaryamann Shrivastava, reported today by Ambcrypto, this type of dynamics can easily be observed on historical Bitcoin charts, especially those related to the fluctuations of 2018. In January, when Bitcoin approached for the first time at the previous all-time highs just below $ 20,000, the influx of inbound traders had grown rapidly. The STHs were at their peak and the subsequent rise was consistently supported in the following months. However, as soon as BTC fell in November 2018, the selling involved both short and medium term traders, who simultaneously liquidated their holdings. Usually, medium and long-term (LTH) holders are not easily frightened. In fact, observing the behavior of investors during the declines of October 2019 or March 2020, we realize that the sales by the drawer holders have been minimal. This shows that these types of traders begin to accumulate when a bullish momentum starts, but they do not sell on the first plunge: they only liquidate their holdings when they are looking for profits.

Reached the peak of drawer holders of the last 2 years

At this time, due to the growing bullish trend of the market, the number of medium-term holders has again grown to reach the peak of the last two years, occupying 19.7% of the entire supply. These are traders who tend to hold long positions for a period of between 6 and 12 months. This means that they did not sell either upon reaching major highs, nor during the periodic crashes that occurred from April onwards. Even the longest-running Bitcoin holders (10 years or more without touching the wallet) didn’t back down. In fact, their holdings have grown to cover more than 12.25% of the offer, for a value of approximately 124 billion dollars. The key point is that, if these mediom / long time holders didn’t sell in September when BTC fell 16.85%, they are not supposed to do so now after a 27.07% rise in the last week.

