Bitcoin drives investment flows as Ethereum slips, are the bulls in control?

Bitcoin remains strong on the lower timeframes but could see short-lived downward pressure after being pushed back at the $ 45,500 price point. The first cryptocurrency by market cap took an upward trajectory last week on the back of several bullish stocks, and increased demand.

As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at $ 43,816 with a profit of 1.2% and 13.5% in the past 24 hours and 7 days, respectively.

BTC records losses on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview I

ByteTree data suggests Bitcoin’s latest price action is “encouraging,” but BTC’s price needs to go above 280 days on their metric called ByTrend. If the bullish momentum continues, this crossing will put BTC at around $ 50,000 per coin.

Source: ByteTree via Twitter

Other data provided by ByteTree records an increase in the amount of Bitcoin held by the funds. This metric has been on the rise since October 2021, remained flat for most of January 2022 but resumed the upward trend from 840,000 BTC. The number of BTCs held by the funds increased from 840,000. The demand for the cryptocurrency increased as more investment products offered, directly or indirectly, exposure to the Bitcoin price.

ByteTree records over 100,000 BTC held by Exchange Traded Products and over 650,000 BTC held by closed-end funds, such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Further ByteTree data provided by Jarvis Labs shows a decline in BTC fund inflows since January 2021. This metric bottomed out around August of the same year, after the price of BTC fell from a high of $ 65,000 to its annual opening at around $ 30,000, losing 50% of its value.

Source: ByteTree via Jarvis Labs on Twitter

Later in the year, inflows of BTC funds started trending to the upside again, but peaked around December last year. The upside could suggest that investors are turning bullish on BTC once again.

Are investors bullish on Bitcoin again?

However, the upside could just be an increase in BTC inflows for ETPs from investment firm Purpose, as claimed by Jarvis Labs:

(…) Thanks to the inflow of Purpose’s ETP, the net inflow for this month is positive so far after the decline in inflows over the course of 3 months that has been attributed to the tax-oriented selling.

Separate data provided by investment firm Coinshares also records an increase in inflows for Bitcoin products. The cryptocurrency has seen $ 71 million in the last week alone, but continues to record low volumes with only $ 1.8 billion versus $ 3.4 billion in mid-January 2022.

The investment firm believes that rising inflows show investors are growing bullish, at least, for BTC.

Ethereum inflows tell a different story, according to Coinshares:

Flows of investment products for Ethereum suggest that investors remain bearish with outflows of $ 8.5 million, after entering the ninth week of outflows totaling $ 280 million representing 2.2% of AuM.

Source: CoinShares