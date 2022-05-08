Bitcoin drops 50% six months after hitting all-time highs

Six months ago the bitcoin, the best-known cryptocurrency on the market, hit intraday all-time highs at $68,991, but has since fallen nearly 50% amid tightening monetary policies to combat high inflation. According to market data, Bitcoin fell 49.92% this Sunday from its highs recorded on November 10, 2021, to $34,550.

Since the beginning of the year, this cryptocurrency has experienced a downward trend, with a decrease of 25.4% -it closed 2021 at $46,333.65-, in a few months that have been conditioned by geopolitical tensions derived from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the high inflation. As a consequence, central banks have changed their monetary policies, which have become more aggressive in the case of fedwhich has already made two increases in interest rates, the last one last Thursday with an increase of half a point, and more lax in the case of the European Central Bank (ECB) that, although at the moment he has not set a date for rate increases, he has toughened his speech and commented that he will begin to withdraw the stimuli enabled by the pandemic.

The director of Coinmotion for Spain, Raul Lopez, has considered that the Fed’s announcement about the increase in its rates put the markets on alert and “possibly” led to the loss of value of cryptocurrencies. With the Fed’s first rate hike this year, which took place on March 16, bitcoin fell back slightly, but reached a high of $47,967 by the end of the month. However, when on April 6 the minutes of this organization anticipated a possible more aggressive rise of half a point, this digital currency fell by 4.32%.

Last Wednesday, the Fed applied its second increase and since then the most popular cryptocurrency has lost a little more than 13%. That day it closed at $39,800. The loss of value of bitcoin and its extreme volatility in recent months has responded to various factors, in addition to the hardening of the central banks’ discourse.

Raul Lopez He explained that geopolitical tensions, such as the war in Ukraine, and health tensions, such as the appearance of the omicron variant of coronavirus at the end of November 2021, have influenced its price. He has also argued that the MiCA proposal of the European Comission to regulate the cryptocurrency market generated “some fear in the markets.”

bitcoin all time highs

Since the end of 2020, the price of bitcoin experienced an upward trend and shot up from 10,000 dollars to exceed 60,000 in the second quarter of 2021. Although it later had a small correction, at the end of the year it registered its historical maximums, which were close to 69,000 Dollars.

This growth in the price of bitcoin was motivated by various issues, such as its adoption as legal tender in El Salvador or China’s ban on mining and exchanging cryptocurrencies, which for the director of institutional relations of Bit2Me, Xavier Shepherd, could have an impact on speculators. In addition, López recalls that inflation drove the “greater rally bullish in the history of bitcoin”, as investors were looking for a condition to “make their capital profitable”.

Throughout the year bitcoin has registered enormous volatility, however, some analysts suggest that this cryptocurrency is a refuge value because, as you recall Xavier Pastor, “is scarce and finite in its emission”. “It is true that it is volatile, but it is because the total capitalization of its market is still low,” says Pastor. After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cryptocurrency market recovered much faster than the traditional market, which according to López, “was a sign at the time that cryptocurrencies could be a refuge value.”

IG Analyst, Diego Morin, has recalled that bitcoin is an “alternative investment” that attracts younger investors who seek to obtain a “higher return than what has normally been developed and conquered in the traditional market”, but also warns about its high volatility. “On the same day we can see increases of more than 5% or corrections of more than 10%, so this must also be taken into account,” says Morín.