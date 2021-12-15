Bitcoin drops because nearly 90% of all coins have already been mined?

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the crypto industry, is often referred to as “digital gold” due to its store-of-value characteristics with limited supply. The total offer of the cryptocurrency is in fact limited and defaulted to only 21 million. Until that limit is reached, however, new coins are created through so-called mining, a mathematically complex and highly competitive process of adding and verifying blocks of transactions to the public bitcoin blockchain.

This scarcity is now even clearer as 18.89 million, or roughly 90% of all coins that will ever exist have been mined. Bitcoin took nearly 13 years to get to this point after the first block, also known as the Genesis block, was mined by its pseudonym creator Satoshi Nakamoto on January 9, 2009. However, mining the rest of the supply won’t be as fast. . Due to bitcoin’s halving function, the remaining 2.1 million bitcoins are expected to be generated by 2140, or in 119 years.

A key pillar of bitcoin’s deflationary monetary policy, the halving occurs after every 210,000 blocks mined, or roughly every four years, reducing the reward miners receive for their efforts. Each halving event reduces the bitcoin issuance rate until more new coins come into circulation. Currently, bitcoin miners receive 6.25 BTC for every block they find, with the reward set to decrease to 3.125 BTC after the next halving. The next such event is expected to happen in May 2024.

Credit: Pixabay

Meanwhile, the other two too metrics key cryptocurrencies have recently hit new milestones, indicating that the network has fully recovered from the massive crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China and the resulting migration of miners to new pastures. In May, China banned regulated financial institutions from offering cryptocurrency-related services such as trading, clearing and settlement of transactions. Later that same month, the country actually began cracking down on bitcoin mining, forcing major companies to move their operations overseas.

As a result, bitcoin’s hashrate began to suffer, plummeting to an annual low of 84.79 EH / s in July. However, the network has steadily recovered, with the hashrate hitting an all-time high of 181.77 EH / s and breaking the previous record of 180.66 EH / s recorded in May of this year. Bitcoin mining difficulty, a measure of how difficult it is to mine new coins, also hit a new all-time high of 24 trillion the following day, climbing as much as 8.33% since the last readjustment.

According to the data, this is the biggest increase since August this year. Coupled with the increase in hashrate, this could indicate that many new mining machines are joining the race, increasing competition among miners. Despite the strong foundations of the network, the price of bitcoin has failed to consolidate above the $ 50,000 level.