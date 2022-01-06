Bitcoin drops below $ 43,000 after the Fed, returns to December flash crash level

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – More sales on Bitcoin, after the slide of January 5 and the night that brought the cryptocurrency back to level of the flash crash last December. The leading cryptocurrency by market value is trading down 8.5% to $ 42,882. The Fed minutes that triggered the sell-off on riskier assets and sales on tech are penalizing all cryptocurrencies. The US central bank has shown itself to be more hawkish than expected, not only with the three rate cuts planned for next year but also with the intention of reducing its balance sheet sooner than estimated, following the unprecedented expansion that occurred during the pandemic that has brought the value of the assets held to 8,800 billion dollars.

Bitcoin hit a low of $ 42,505 in Asian trading, levels not seen since early December 2021. Bitcoin posted a 500% rise from the end of 2019. Other cryptocurrencies are also falling: Ethereum, the second cryptocurrency by market value, has returned to the levels of 13 October 2021 and is trading around 3,400 dollars (-11%). Coinbase loses 1% to $ 232 after losing 7% in the previous session, Marathon Digital drops 2.3% after -13% on the eve and MicroStrategy is down 1.6% after -7, 6% previous. According to some observers, the sell-off hitting cryptocurrencies could also indicate in this case that these assets they are increasingly following the trend of technology stocks, with Nasdaq dropping 3.4% on Wednesday, the worst drop since March.