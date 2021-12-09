Bitcoin drops below $ 50,000 after Evergrande’s billion-dollar default

On December 9, Bitcoin (BTC) remains focused on $ 50,000 as the consolidation of BTC / USD continues to avoid the lows hit last week.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin “seems on the right track”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the pair remains limited within a tight range near $ 50,000, which has not yet turned into support.

“A decisive zone to defend is around the local low of $ 42,000. The close was above $ 47,000 and I would rather not miss this level. “

“Consolidation continues for Bitcoin,” commented Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.

Considering the generally calmer conditions although macro markets are struggling with a unprecedented debt default by Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, analysts are refocusing on longer-term phenomena to determine the overall health of Bitcoin’s price action.

“Bitcoin seems on track,Well-known analyst TechDev summed up Wednesday in an upbeat discussion comparing this year to previous post-halving years, 2013 and 2017.

A topic often highlighted by TechDev, the relationship, conditioned by halving cycles, has survived despite the recent 39% correction from the all-time high.

Furthermore, he agreed with an insight from well-known trader and analyst Rekt Capital, who last week highlighted the crucial Fibonacci levels that Bitcoin must defend and win back:

Very nice work. Did not see this. Agree with the positioning and outlook. Also see parallel to 2013 macro PA. – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) December 8, 2021

Despite the similarities between cycles, however, commentators admitted that Bitcoin will take longer to reach its peak this time around, thus not plotting a classic blow-off top in December.

Ether targets new highs against BTC

Altcoins have also remained relatively calm over the past few hours. The one exception in the top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap was LUNA, the Terra token, with a 7% gain.

Related: Bitcoin price metric hit the ‘oversold’ zone for the 7th time in 8 years

At the time of writing, Ether (ETH) is trading around $ 4,300 after a loss of 1.2%, remaining close to four-year highs against BTC.

ETH / BTC (Bitstamp) monthly chart. Source: TradingView

According to Rekt Capital, $ 4,384 is the support level from win back to allow a retest closer to historical highs.