News

Bitcoin drops below $ 50,000 after Evergrande’s billion-dollar default

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

On December 9, Bitcoin (BTC) remains focused on $ 50,000 as the consolidation of BTC / USD continues to avoid the lows hit last week.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Bitstamp)
BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin “seems on the right track”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the pair remains limited within a tight range near $ 50,000, which has not yet turned into support.

“A decisive zone to defend is around the local low of $ 42,000. The close was above $ 47,000 and I would rather not miss this level. “

Consolidation continues for Bitcoin,commented Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.

Considering the generally calmer conditions although macro markets are struggling with a unprecedented debt default by Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, analysts are refocusing on longer-term phenomena to determine the overall health of Bitcoin’s price action.

Bitcoin seems on track,Well-known analyst TechDev summed up Wednesday in an upbeat discussion comparing this year to previous post-halving years, 2013 and 2017.

A topic often highlighted by TechDev, the relationship, conditioned by halving cycles, has survived despite the recent 39% correction from the all-time high.

Furthermore, he agreed with an insight from well-known trader and analyst Rekt Capital, who last week highlighted the crucial Fibonacci levels that Bitcoin must defend and win back:

Despite the similarities between cycles, however, commentators admitted that Bitcoin will take longer to reach its peak this time around, thus not plotting a classic blow-off top in December.

Ether targets new highs against BTC

Altcoins have also remained relatively calm over the past few hours. The one exception in the top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap was LUNA, the Terra token, with a 7% gain.

Related: Bitcoin price metric hit the ‘oversold’ zone for the 7th time in 8 years

At the time of writing, Ether (ETH) is trading around $ 4,300 after a loss of 1.2%, remaining close to four-year highs against BTC.

ETH / BTC (Bitstamp) Monthly Chart
ETH / BTC (Bitstamp) monthly chart. Source: TradingView

According to Rekt Capital, $ 4,384 is the support level from win back to allow a retest closer to historical highs.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Can you keep a secret ?, the video interview with Sophie Kinsella

August 24, 2021

Depp, Jolie and the other stars of “Alice in the City”

October 14, 2021

Reese Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine for $ 900 million

August 28, 2021

Jennifer Aniston’s farewell to actor James Michael Tyler

November 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button