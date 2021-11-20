News

Bitcoin drops below $ 60,000, analysts say

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Four cryptocurrency analysts continue to remain bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) despite the world’s leading cryptocurrency falling below the psychologically important $ 60,000 mark on Tuesday.

What happened

The technical analyst Kaleo, who has over 440,000 followers on Twitter, retweeted his previous post stating that he believes Bitcoin will peak between $ 150,000 and $ 250,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader with 89,000 Twitter followers, said he expects Bitcoin to break the $ 70,000 mark in January and that the “real fun” will begin at that time.

Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst, still believes Bitcoin will hit $ 200,000 at some point in the cycle, even as the world’s leading cryptocurrency will reach this level through various corrections and waves.

Pentoshi, another highly followed cryptocurrency trader, told his 358,000-plus followers he expected Bitcoin to rebound in the $ 62,000- $ 63,000 area in the next three days.

Because it is important

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, observed a decline on Tuesday after the president of the United States Joe Biden signed the infrastructure bill, containing tax provisions on cryptocurrencies.

China’s recent warning to state-owned companies to stay away from cryptocurrency mining has also dragged down the prices of Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Bitcoin’s YTD yield stands at 102.5%; however, the world’s leading cryptocurrency is currently down 13.8% from its all-time high of $ 68,789.63, reached on November 10.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 2.3% daily to $ 59,171.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

SPENCER REVIEW | In Venice 78 the lonely and sorrowful Lady Diana of Larraín

September 3, 2021

Chris Hemsworth prepares intensely for the Tyler Rake sequel

September 9, 2021

Bitcoin mining becomes less profitable

August 30, 2021

assault on Capitol Hill? All the fault of social networks

September 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button