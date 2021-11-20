Bitcoin drops below $ 60,000, analysts say

Four cryptocurrency analysts continue to remain bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) despite the world’s leading cryptocurrency falling below the psychologically important $ 60,000 mark on Tuesday.

What happened

The technical analyst Kaleo, who has over 440,000 followers on Twitter, retweeted his previous post stating that he believes Bitcoin will peak between $ 150,000 and $ 250,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

#Bitcoin / $ BTC HREPA Update 14: Been WAY too long since I’ve updated this thread. Extension higher is taking slightly longer than expected, but still should peak late in Q2 (late winter) in the $ 150K – $ 250K range. pic.twitter.com/cgkGVZnsrS – KALEO (@CryptoKaleo) October 6, 2021

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader with 89,000 Twitter followers, said he expects Bitcoin to break the $ 70,000 mark in January and that the “real fun” will begin at that time.

The real fun begins when $ BTC breaks $ 70,000. Just don’t be surprised if it doesn’t happen until January. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/yMHC6n3eNE – Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) November 16, 2021

Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst, still believes Bitcoin will hit $ 200,000 at some point in the cycle, even as the world’s leading cryptocurrency will reach this level through various corrections and waves.

Do I still believe we’ll see #Bitcoin trading at $ 200k +? Yes, at some point in the cycle we will. But the road to get there will be through corrections and waves. The longer timeframe goal remains the same, which is currently upwards. The cycle doesn’t end here. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 16, 2021

Pentoshi, another highly followed cryptocurrency trader, told his 358,000-plus followers he expected Bitcoin to rebound in the $ 62,000- $ 63,000 area in the next three days.

Expecting $ BTC to give a bounce to the gray box over the next 1-3 days pic.twitter.com/veshrkVmbE – Pentoshi Won’t Dm You. Hates Dm’s. DM’s are scams (@ Pentosh1) November 16, 2021

Because it is important

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, observed a decline on Tuesday after the president of the United States Joe Biden signed the infrastructure bill, containing tax provisions on cryptocurrencies.

China’s recent warning to state-owned companies to stay away from cryptocurrency mining has also dragged down the prices of Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Bitcoin’s YTD yield stands at 102.5%; however, the world’s leading cryptocurrency is currently down 13.8% from its all-time high of $ 68,789.63, reached on November 10.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 2.3% daily to $ 59,171.